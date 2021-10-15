Top Richest Footballers in the World 2021 [Forbes List]

The one topic that gets people talking the most (in my opinion) is the “who are the richest footballers in the world right now?” search. Half the whole world has that search on their internet devices, I’m positive on that.

We all know how rich footballers can be. If we are being honest, athletes make a ton of money as a whole.

The list of current richest footballers in the world is a bit different, and there are a few surprises in there as well. This article goes through the list from the bottom to the top.

10. Paul Pogba ($85 million)

Paul is the tenth richest footballer in the world right now. That he’s on this list shouldn’t surprise you much.

He's one of the best midfielders out there, so you should expect he makes money to match the skill.

He’s worth $85 million this season, and he’s got several expensive cars and property to show for it.

9. Eden Hazard ($100 million)

The next player on the list is Eden Hazard. We all knew him in the days when he was at Chelsea. He did really well there.

He had to move over to Real Madrid. Turns out that the move was a big money one. The Belgian footballer is worth $100 million this year.

He is regarded as the biggest signing for Real Madrid and receives up to $400,000 a week this year. Also, he’s got several high-profile endorsement deals from the likes of EA Sports and Nike. Eden Hazard is surely living the life!

8. Andre Iniesta ($120 million)

Iniesta is much loved by most football fans around the world. He has received a lot of trophies for both club and country.

He currently plays in Japan where he earns a whopping sum of $576,000 a week!

All that money, in addition to the endorsements and other businesses he has, put Iniesta at a net worth of $120 million.

7. Gareth Bale ($125 million)

Bale is a baller, both on the field of play and on his bank statements. He earns £350,000 a week, despite the fact that he’s got the want-away status at Real Madrid, and the coach doesn’t really like him.

He’s worth $125 million in 2020, making him chronologically the seventh richest footballer in the world.

6. Wayne Rooney ($160 million)

Rooney has indeed put in the time in football, doing amazing stuff as a player. Nearing the eve of his career, he figured it’s time to make the money hard.

Between moving to the Major Soccer League and the present time, Rooney has amassed a net worth of about $160 million. That’s some serious money.

5. Neymar Jr ($185 million)

This is another entry in this list no one would be surprised about. Neymar Jr has always been known as the glam boy of the game, with a bit of style and fashion to show his fans always. Good thing he’s got the net worth to show for all the showmanship.

He earns a ridiculous £707, 000 every week, so it was only a matter of time till he racked up the $185 million net value he’s currently in. Without a doubt, Neymar is one of the top five richest footballers in the world.

4. Zlatan Ibrahimovic ($190 million)

Zlatan can be a lousy person sometimes, with so much pride and ego going before him. However, make no mistake, this guy is not “all bark and no bite” financially.

He’s got endorsement deals and sponsorship for a really long time. They are so many, they all contribute to the $190 million the big boy is worth.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is considered the 4th richest footballer in the world right now. The next time he tells you to move aside, do it.

3. Lionel Messi ($400 million)

The “Goat” of the game (A title he shares with Ronaldo) is stupendously rich! At the time of writing, Messi is pushing the boundaries of $400 million in net worth.

There was in fact a time when he was the richest in the world.

He currently earns $646,000 at his club, and that’s just in a week. He’s also got so many endorsements and businesses, I lost count.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo ($460 million)

The “Goat” of the game is also rich. He is the more social “Goat” of the two and has a lot of money to show for it.

When he is not rivaling Messi on the pitch, he is also doing it with bank statements. He is currently worth $460 million, and until recently, was regarded as the richest football in the world.

He plays for Juventus currently and earns a weekly wage of $663,000. That kind of money isn't a weekly wage anymore.

1. Faiq Bolkiah ($20 billion) - Who is the richest footballer in the world right now?

Perhaps the greatest shocker to me all month is that Ronaldo really isn’t the richest footballer in the world now. That title goes to Faiq Bolkiah. Faiq currently plays for Leicester City and earns a humble $1000 a week. So, how much is he worth anyway?

Turns out he’s worth a stupid lot for a footballer. He is the son of the Prince of Brunei and an active member of the Bolkiah dynasty in Brunei. Brunei has a lot of oil, so you begin to get the idea that we’ve left the “million” territory of the discussion.

The Sultan of Brunei is notorious for spending as extravagant as humanly possible. That sultan is Hassan Bolkiah, and he is Faiq’s uncle.

With current valuations, Faiq Bolkiah is the Richest Footballers in the World 2021 with a net worth of $20 billion which makes him top the richest footballers in the world. That amount makes Ronaldo’s net worth look like peanuts. But the good thing about Faiq is that he doesn’t spend lavishly, and also doesn’t impose his royalty onto the clubs by making them pay him hundreds of thousands.

Conclusion

The game of football is interesting and strenuous. It is only fair that footballers get paid accordingly for their efforts. The list of the richest footballers in the world does have some really rich players by many standards. Some of these guys make enough in a week to last others five years or more. I’m still not getting over the fact that there is a 21-year-old on that list that’s worth more than all the other nine combined. Wicked money.