Poem| Lamenting Yellow Leaves

Poet: Muhammad Nasullah Khan

Winter has its impact on literature and films; we love to read and watch about characters' tragic moments framed by winter. It has been written about by poets, glamorized by Hollywood, and crooned by musicians.

You may think of seasons as just seasons, but writers see them as opportunities to create. It can either nourish or dampen their creative spirit. Through the ages, poets and writers have been inspired by winter's icy silver snow. I have read many wonderful books on winter’s sorrow, and Tolstoy’s War and Peace show its beauty in creative and unique description. This poem is also written in this literary background. Please leave your feedback. Enjoy this poem and stay warm:

Cold wind, I feel your touch.

Watch my breath condense in your chill.

While falling many-hued colors.

scatter across the aging Earth,

like dancing a waltz together on cobbled floor.

But yet they weep,

like poor men’s dreams.

Such tragic sadness they invoke!

I want to gather those sweeping fronds

and crush them to my chest.

They crinkle when I touch -

the sound delights yet saddens me.

For cold, the harbinger of death, hunts for them.

Seeking warmth, they fly

to crash against the ground.

trodden by uncaring feet.

Others retreat and hide in street corners

or clutter up the drains.

Safe

for a time, as if napping.

Until the night's white death spreads her blankets

and mutes away the colors.

Even the iced-still river resigns itself to the bitter freezing.

And embedded in that smooth surface are those many-hued colors.

Those last testaments to fall suspended in winter's timeless hold.