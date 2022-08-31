A Poem| The Walking Zombies

Poet: Muhammad Nasrullah Khan

Theme: In today's absurd world, we have become zombies.

Zombie Photo by Yohann LIBOT on Unsplash

Burdened by the empty day,

I walk the lonely streets.

Leaving my tiny apartment to feel alive,

I find a city of smoke and dust,

populated by zombie-like people.

I see a bookshop hidden among tall towers,

a dark secret huddled behind facades of truth.

An old man in the doorway sits and stares.

Books are his old companions.

A lyric of the past disrupts the fervor of the moment.

Though he looks up at people, his eyes grow cold,

the way one looks at an insect.

I continue,

a street of houses stacked like cardboard boxes,

lives plagued by mortgages.

For the love of the cosmopolitan world,

they have created mongrels.

I turn the corner.

A man and a woman stand on the other side, discussing matters:

"Can I keep your company?" she asks.

"How much?" He leans in.

"$30 an hour."

The man strokes her half-bared breast:

“Not bad.”

They link arms and disappear.

I pass nightclubs, takeaways, and bars.

Aromas of greasy food and alcohol overpower me.

A cough explodes from an alley.

I spin around to see.

A silhouette among dumpsters and piles of trash.

Her bed, a box without roof.

Why do I live among this waste?

I ask myself every day.

The sun dies behind the skyscrapers

and I rise from the dead

I've become a zombie of the night

like others stumbling mindlessly through life.

I must withdraw disdain.

We are all the same.