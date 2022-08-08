Poem| For My Mother

Poetry by: Louise Elisabeth Glück.

Annotation by Muhammad Nasrullah Khan

Ali Ahmad by Permission

When it comes to the intensity of her feelings for her mother, Louise Elisabeth Glück outdoes any other writer.This is how she was praised after winning the Nobel Prize:

“Her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal”.

Poetic expression is dominated by emotional intensity in Gluck's work. According to Helen Vendler, a renowned critic: “Louise Glück is a poet of strong and haunting presence. Her poems, published in a series of memorable books over the last twenty years, have achieved the unusual distinction of being neither ‘confessional’ nor ‘intellectual’ in the usual senses of those words.”

Here are three poems, I have chosen, to endorse the judges' statement. It is through these three poems that you will notice how the poetess transcends the personal to the universal.

“Her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal”.

This is how Louise Elisabeth Glück was praised after winning the Nobel Prize:

Poetic expression is dominated by emotional intensity in Gluck's work. According to Helen Vendler, a renowned critic: “Louise Glück is a poet of strong and haunting presence. Her poems, published in a series of memorable books over the last twenty years, have achieved the unusual distinction of being neither ‘confessional’ nor ‘intellectual’ in the usual senses of those words.”

Here are three poems, I have chosen, to endorse the judges' statement. It is through these three poems that you will notice how the poetess transcends the personal to the universal.

Nocturne

Mother died last night,

Mother who never dies.

Winter was in the air,

many months away

but in the air nevertheless. It was the tenth of May.

Hyacinth and apple blossom

bloomed in the back garden. We could hear

Maria singing songs from Czechoslovakia —

How alone I am —

songs of that kind.

How alone I am,

no mother, no father —

my brain seems so empty without them. Aromas drifted out of the earth;

the dishes were in the sink,

rinsed but not stacked.

Under the full moon

Maria was folding the washing;

the stiff sheets became

dry white rectangles of moonlight. How alone I am, but in music

my desolation is my rejoicing.

It was the tenth of May

as it had been the ninth, the eighth.

Mother slept in her bed,

her arms outstretched, her head

balanced between them.

~ FOR MY MOTHER ~

It was better

when we were together in one body.

Thirty years.

Screened through

the green glass of your eye,

moonlight filtered into my bones

as we lay

in the big bed,

in the dark,

waiting for my father.

Thirty years.

He closed your eyelids

with two kisses.

And then spring came

and withdrew from me

the absolute knowledge of the unborn, leaving the brick stoop where you stand, shading your

eyes,

but it is night,

the moon is stationed in the beech tree, round and white

among the small tin markers of the stars: Thirty years.

A marsh grows up around the house. Schools of spores circulate

behind the shades,

drift through gauze fluttering of vegetation.

Photo by guille pozzi on Unsplash

~New World~

As I saw it,

all my mother’s life, my father

held her down, like

lead strapped to her ankles.

She was

buoyant by nature;

she wanted to travel,

go to theater, go to museums.

What he wanted

was to lie on the couch

with the Times

over his face,

so that death, when it came,

wouldn’t seem a significant change.

In couples like this,

where the agreement

is to do things together,

it’s always the active one

who concedes, who gives.

You can’t go to museums

with someone who won’t

open his eyes.

I thought my father’s death

would free my mother.

In a sense, it has:

she takes trips, looks at

great art. But she’s floating.

Like some child’s balloon

that gets lost the minute

it isn’t held.

Or like an astronaut

who somehow loses the ship

and has to drift in space

knowing, however long it lasts,

this is what’s left of being alive: she’s free

in that sense.

Without relation to earth.