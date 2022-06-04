Poem| A Void, We Call Life

Creative Corner

Poet: Muhammad Nasrullah Khan

Context: This poem is written Frank Zappa's quote:

Absurdity is the only reality.

If you don't agree with Frank Zappa, please write your arguments in the comment section.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MHtVM_0g0EmnMD00
AbsurdityPhoto by Wladislaw Peljuchno on Unsplash

When words fall short,
I sit in the world's shadows.
Watching the world through my window,
I rejoice absurd songs.
Life spills in laissez faire economics,
consuming dreams to rust.
Forgotten blue and white banners flutter.
Wind sighs in Red Oaks,
echoing the doleful cries of a lonesome.
The song rises:
a kite lifted by a gust
of ethereal wind.
Through my window,
humans look like pieces of unknown debris.
Scattered and strewn without rhyme nor reason,

Withered leaves swish through the grass,
Dandelions soar through the air
Rain falls like the tears of a homeless boy,
Migratory birds fly by,
their eyes to the skies.
Angry crows peck the snow.
A duck walks towards the edge of a frozen lake,
staring at the surface.
A lyrebird cries from a bed of reeds.
Who am I to judge them?
I am no savior or hostage.
But merely human corruption, tattooed with invisible ink
on pages of The New York Times that keep me warm.
I’m forced up against a window,
I peer through refracted lenses.

I envy those people who finished themselves.
They didn’t desire heaven or fear hell.
Imagining nothingness,
they jumped to taste the bottom.
Fear of the unknown keeps me alive in this void,
we call life.
I open the window
and watch as life goes by
like a bat’s dream.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# absurdity# poetry# poem# modenlife# love

Comments / 0

Published by

Muhammad Nasrullah Khan is the publisher of Creative Corner. His short stories and poems are well-recognized internationally for his unique style. His creative work has appeared in Adbusters, Evergreen review, Indiana Voice Journal, Newtopia Magazine, Gowanus Books,Offcourse literary Journal University at Albany, The Raven Chronicles, and many others. His book is available on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08D7WZXVL

782 followers

More from Creative Corner

Poem| A Dialogue with God

You are the embodiment of love. Since then, I have adored you most. Do you not hear the cry of the children who sleep on dirt floors?. — the dark and cold embrace of death. Or the landscape of poverty that swallowed his mother.

Read full story

A Poem| How Should I Forget You?

your love is as fresh as the morning dew. and created our small intimate universe. and ours sparks burst into colors. and I sit down for lunch convincing myself that now. delights as promised by :God.

Read full story
5 comments

A Poem| Have You Stopped Hating Me?

Poet: Muhammad Nasrullah Khan from Calgary. Context of the Poem: This poem is written in the context of life. In this world, love and hate are two of the most powerful emotions. They are the roots of all other emotions. A wide range of emotions and qualities ride one of those two thoroughbreds, love or hate, including jealousy, long-suffering, greed, compassion, despair, and redemption.

Read full story
15 comments

Poem| My Merciless Muse

Conext: Love is as dark as chocolate. It may leave its pain forever but you will still be tempted to take another bite even though it can leave you with a bitter taste in your mouth. In the attempt to express the bitter pain of love, many writers have succeeded, but some of them have done an exceptional job. My poem is also an attempt to depict its bittersweet taste.

Read full story
2 comments

Poem| Hammer Your Words

Literature has always dealt with the theme of love and hate, both very powerful emotions. Within the context of war, love ultimately wins out. There is no religion without love, and it is more than a feeling. Spiritual love is at the heart of Christianity. Love is primarily characterized by God's love, neighbor's love, and stranger's love in Judaism. Islam describes two major forms of love. The first is divine love, and the other is human love. A Hindu's concept of love consists of five stages: Atma Prema, Bhakti, Maitri, Shringara, and Kama. A Buddhist views love in its four traditional forms. Upeksha, Karuna, Mudita, and Maitri. Pyare is defined in Sikhism as love of God and creation. A Sikh Guru vigorously promotes this virtue as one of five. I've written this poem to describe the power of love.

Read full story

Opinion| The God of Small Things

From the moment I began reading it, I was blown away. I am still in shock after reading it. Two kids are trying to unravel the mystery of illicit love, broken families, and horrible betrayals in this tale. India's complex social structure, such as its forbidden sex and violent spousal abuse, makes it enticing.

Read full story
4 comments

How Did You Die?

In most cases, life is just a journey to the grave. I believe that we should live every day as if it were our last. After reading this poem by Edmund Vance Cooke, I realized how important it is to keep your head no matter what you're going through. This poem has a curious tone when the poet asks whether you have accepted life with a joyful and resolute heart.

Read full story

Poem| A Common Man's Love Story

fighting the demons of bills, of food, of life. slippers and a jacket at a thrift store. I hide behind a trashcan of dreams. known only by my photo ID. but soon resumes her feast.

Read full story

Opinion| All the Light We Cannot See

Many books are read, but few are cherished. This is a book to relish, and you won't want it to end. There is strong imagery throughout. The book also provides insights into other people's feelings and love.

Read full story
5 comments

Fiction| The Woman Who Had Many Names

Context: This story is based on a real character, who still lives in my village. The names are changed. “Deleir Khan has bought a new mare and a Bengali woman.” This news murmured through the square where villagers gathered to wag their tongues. People jostled and bustled, busier than on the holiest of holidays. Gossip was the only entertainment in my remote village. The favorite subjects were horses, dogs, and women. The latest juicy topic stirred their bored souls to life.

Read full story

Fiction| Dear Death

An old author, made feeble by the hardships of life, lay on his death bed. His hair was a mess, a little greasy, like he had his hand through it all night. He moved his hand over the blanket, back and forth and buried his face in the pillow. On his arms and legs, hands and feet his flesh was black and dried, clinging to the bone so tightly that the bone might just burst through. It looked like death was already his bedmate, but in reality he still had a few more hours of life to suffer through, and what was left of his human dignity to lose.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion| Letters Home

The best way to experience Plath's writing is to read her letters. Her poetry is like living in a beautiful world, but her letters are like experiencing her electrical insights. The sight of such a prolific poet in utter despair will make you sad, and you will wonder what you can do to save such a beautiful soul. This book will give you an entirely new reading experience. She addresses most of her letters to her mother, Aurelia, who is the editor. The most interesting part of the book for me is when she tells about her interviews with Marianne Moore, lecturing with W.H. Auden, and later, dining with T.S. Eliot and his wife. Her early letters show a glimpse into her life. When she meets Ted Hughes in these early letters, she reflects her love for life. The beauty of it all is her love for life. And yet, her tragic end is truly heartbreaking.

Read full story
1 comments

Poem| Your Footprints on Snow

Poetry is the observation and expression of life. But if the poet experiences pain, then it becomes the flow of emotions. At the time I wrote this poem, I was experiencing pain of separation, the pain that Khalil Gibran describes:

Read full story

Poem| The Last Message of a Hanged Leader

I wrote this poem to tribute to Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, the former prime minister of Pakistan. He was hanged by a cruel military dictator, April 4, 1979. He died but never compromised on his love for the poor people.

Read full story

Travelogue| Hunza Valley—Hidden Beauty

Would you like to own plants laden with orange, pink, red, and purple colors? Hunza Valley in Pakistan may be the place for you. It's a place I visited once, and I went back several times after that.

Read full story

Opinion| Anti-American Slogan—A Cheap Political Tool in Pakistan

Politicians in Pakistan survive on the anti-American slogans to gain the support among the populace. The so-called leaders use it as an effective tool to gain favor of crowd, since Pakistanis exist as a crowd. The concept of a nation is only in the text books. When politicians fail to deliver, they accuse Washington of meddling in local affairs. But the fact is, the US and Pakistan have been allies for decades that goes beyond an anti-American sentiment.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion| Taj Mahal—One of the Wonders

One of the seven wonders of the world, the Taj Mahal is considered a symbol of love and beauty. In this case, I want to present it through the eyes of an Indian poet, Sahir Ludhianvi. He offers a different perspective on it. He focuses on the poor workers who built this palace. My favorite thing about this world is the universality of human emotions of love contrasted with the unbalanced distribution of wealth. Powerful people enjoy the benefits at the expense of the poor. My favorite part is the repetition:

Read full story
12 comments

Poem| I Meet the Lonely God

The Beauty of the Earth ( Social Media) your love is as fresh as the morning dew. and created our small intimate universe. and ours sparks burst into colors. and I sit down for lunch convincing myself that now.

Read full story

Humor | My name on Social Media is “No One”

My name on Social Media is “No One”. Thats right, first name – no last name – one. That way every time I “like” someone’s mind numbing post it now says “No one likes this”

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy