A Poem| How Should I Forget You?

Poet: Muhammad Nasrullah Khan

Lost Love Photo by SUHAIL RA on Unsplash

I wake up every day, promising myself to forget,

yet I always find myself wandering back to Y.O.U

your love is as fresh as the morning dew.

Rays of sunlight kiss my face

reminding me of your lips

as we sucked in the cold morning air

and created our small intimate universe.

Your love arches like a transparent rainbow

and ours sparks burst into colors.



The sun passes over its high noon perch

and I sit down for lunch convincing myself that now

I really must forget you,

but the sun warms me like you would

as our skin danced to the music of your moaning

and your body’s sensual warmth

providing me heavenly pleasures

delights as promised by :God.



Now, the sun is deep in the horizon

and my mood is as somber as the day you left

I vow once again to forget you,

but the sun’s light fades like you walking away

reminding me of your unexpected departure

and our LOST joys.

The dooming sun is like that corner of the road

where you turned left, hidden from my longing gaze

the sun retreated towards the darker corners of the sky.

My desire to forget you dissipates with the dark

the ink-BLACK –NIGHT encompasses everything

so out of my fear of a dark heart in the dark night

I talk to your shadow:

Your shining love cradles me — the cupids singing

— -the praise of your bright eyes

their song rises beyond the skies

waking up the sleeping gods

as I fall A-sleep.



In my dream I meet the lonely God

Hugging me tight, He whispers:

“I created this world out of love.

My desire permeates your realm.”

