Poem| My Merciless Muse

Poet: Muhammad Nasrullah Khan

Conext: Love is as dark as chocolate. It may leave its pain forever but you will still be tempted to take another bite even though it can leave you with a bitter taste in your mouth. In the attempt to express the bitter pain of love, many writers have succeeded, but some of them have done an exceptional job. My poem is also an attempt to depict its bittersweet taste.

The Writers Muse by Jose Maria Romero on artnet

Oh, merciless muse.

Break your silence. Unveil your face.

Loose your lips,

wave your wisp of hair from your eyes.

teach me how to compose lyrics from my heart.

I’ve much to sing.

Many tunes wait uncelebrated.

Verses wither before birth.

Lyrics slip away unsung,

like leaves in a gale.

The dry poetry in my soul rests like Ezekiel's bones.

You told me a long time ago:

Bathe in the beauty of life,

immerse yourself in its allure.

I tried to follow your words.

And took a drive to the sea.

Life bloomed around me as I dove,

But when I found the ocean,

my thoughts returned to sorrow.

The trip crucified me.

Yet, you remained silent.

I sip the wine of love,

lost in sight of sorrows.

However the booze too, remained fruitless.

Love tortured me,

Love lost and lust glistened,

Still, you were indifferent.

Come, let's talk!

Be my heart.

Be my breath.

Be my whole self.

Tighten your grip around me,

my heart longs for unrequited love.

Let it coil around my being

like the sweet wine of Russia.

Set my heart ablaze.

Allow me to write,

words never written ever.

Lay down with me

at the shores of poesies.

Your immortal kiss will nourish my words

and breathe life into my poetry.

Fill the void with all your might,

and let me sing my song,

until it echoes across the universe.