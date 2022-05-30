A Poem| Have You Stopped Hating Me?

Poet: Muhammad Nasrullah Khan from Calgary.

Context of the Poem: This poem is written in the context of life. In this world, love and hate are two of the most powerful emotions. They are the roots of all other emotions. A wide range of emotions and qualities ride one of those two thoroughbreds, love or hate, including jealousy, long-suffering, greed, compassion, despair, and redemption.

Repeatedly, the theme of love appears in music, from Mozart’s “Requiem” to Boyz II Men’s “On Bended Knee,” to Kelly Clarkson’s “My Life Would Suck Without You.”

What do you believe has more power, love, or hatred? The question is tricky. The answer is love. Despite not being publicized, people do a lot of amazing things for love. There are also people who go to extraordinary lengths in order to show how much they’re hated. This is what I tried to depict in this poem.

The sun no longer burns me

The clouds hugged away the moon last night

The stars sang from behind the curtain

Have you stopped hating me?

The cuckoo returns to the garden

as flowers sway in the breeze

and the nightingale dances on my patio wall.

Have you stopped hating me?

The storms go unreported.

The torrents of rain disappear.

And in the still night, the wolf howls are not heard.

Have you stopped hating me?

There's no more horror in the waves of the sea

The earth no longer shakes

Even the graveyard dogs are silent

Have you stopped hating me?