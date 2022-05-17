Opinion| The God of Small Things

Creative Corner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WZ263_0ff8eoz600
Photo of the Original Book

From the moment I began reading it, I was blown away. I am still in shock after reading it. Two kids are trying to unravel the mystery of illicit love, broken families, and horrible betrayals in this tale. India's complex social structure, such as its forbidden sex and violent spousal abuse, makes it enticing.

Reading Roy's unique prose is an engaging and enjoyable experience. There are two twins, Rahel and Esthappen, who are trying to figure out what caused their family's tragedy in Karala, Southern India. The permanence of Ammu's sorrow shocks them both. In the event that their mother returns to the family home, the children become resentful and their mother is stigmatized.

In this book, you will be carried along on a journey; you will share in the joy and the sorrow of the characters. There is an intriguing beginning, a breathtaking middle, and a surprising ending.

Here are some amazing excerpts from this book:

But when they made love he was offended by her eyes. They behaved as though they belonged to someone else. Someone watching. Looking out of the window at the sea. At a boat in the river. Or a passerby in the mist in a hat.
He was exasperated because he didn’t know what that look meant. He put it somewhere between indifference and despair. He didn’t know that in some places, like the country that Rahel came from, various kinds of despair competed for primacy. And that personal despair could never be desperate enough. That something happened when personal turmoil dropped by at the wayside shrine of the vast, violent, circling, driving, ridiculous, insane, unfeasible, public turmoil of a nation. That Big God howled like a hot wind, and demanded obeisance. Then Small God (cozy and contained, private and limited) came away cauterized, laughing numbly at his own temerity. Inured by the confirmation of his own inconsequence, he became resilient and truly indifferent. Nothing mattered much. Nothing much mattered. And the less it mattered, the less it mattered. It was never important enough. Because Worse Things had happened. In the country that she came from, poised forever between the terror of war and the horror of peace, Worse Things kept happening.
So Small God laughed a hollow laugh, and skipped away cheerfully. Like a rich boy in shorts. He whistled, kicked stones. The source of his brittle elation was the relative smallness of his misfortune. He climbed into people’s eyes and became an exasperating expression.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WjER1_0ff8eoz600
Photo Credit: emmanuel-bior-zP95BaiDAEY-unsplash

…the secret of the Great Stories is that they have no secrets. The Great Stories are the ones you have heard and want to hear again. The ones you can enter anywhere and inhabit comfortably. They don’t deceive you with thrills and trick endings. They don’t surprise you with the unforeseen. They are as familiar as the house you live in. Or the smell of your lover’s skin. You know how they end, yet you listen as though you don’t. In the way that although you know that one day you will die, you live as though you won’t. In the Great Stories you know who lives, who dies, who finds love, who doesn’t. And yet you want to know again.That is their mystery and their magic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gqAz5_0ff8eoz600
Photo by Author
Writers imagine that they cull stories from the world. I’m beginning to believe that vanity makes them think so. That it’s actually the other way around. Stories cull writers from the world. Stories reveal themselves to us. The public narrative, the private narrative — they colonize us. They commission us. They insist on being told. Fiction and nonfiction are only different techniques of storytelling. For reasons that I don’t fully understand, fiction dances out of me, and nonfiction is wrenched out by the aching, broken world I wake up to every morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bXwhq_0ff8eoz600
Photo by Author
And when we look in through the windows, all we see are shadows. And when we try and listen, all we hear is a whispering. And we cannot understand the whispering, because our minds have been invaded by a war. A war that we have both won and lost. The very worst sort of war. A war that captures dreams and re-dreams them. A war that has made us adore our conquerors and despise ourselves.

“Biology designed the dance. Terror timed it. Dictated the rhythm with which their bodies answered each other. As though they already knew that for each tremor of pleasure they would pay with an equal measure of pain. As though they knew that how far they went would be measured against how far they would be taken.”
“Anything’s possible in Human Nature,” Chacko said in his Reading Aloud voice. Talking to the darkness now, suddenly insensitive to his little fountain-haired niece. “Love. Madness. Hope. Infinite joy.”
Of the four things that were Possible in Human Nature, Rahel thought that Infinite Joy sounded the saddest. Perhaps because of the way Chacko said it.
Infinite Joy. With a church sound to it. Like a sad fish with fins all over.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h6It6_0ff8eoz600
Photo by Ali Ahmad on Social Media
Once the quietness arrived, it stayed and spread in Estha. It reached out of his head and enfolded him in its swampy arms. It rocked him to the rhythm of an ancient, fetal heartbeat. It sent its stealthy, suckered tentacles inching along the insides of his skull, hoovering the knolls and dells of his memory; dislodging old sentences, whisking them off the tip of his tongue. It stripped his thoughts of the words that described them and left them pared and naked. Unspeakable. Numb. And to an observer therefore, perhaps barely there. Slowly, over the years, Estha withdrew from the world. He grew accustomed to the uneasy octopus that lived inside him and squirted its inky tranquilizer on his past. Gradually the reason for his silence was hidden away, entombed somewhere deep in the soothing folds of the fact of it.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qFIUR_0ff8eoz600
Isabella and Louisa Fischer
When she looked at herself in her wedding photographs, Ammu felt the woman that looked back at her was someone else. A foolish jewelled bride. Her silk sunset-coloured sari shot with gold. Rings on every finger. White dots of sandalwood paste over her arched eye-brows. Looking at herself like this, Ammu’s soft mouth would twist into a small, bitter smile at the memory — not of the wedding itself so much as the fact that she had permitted herself to be so painstakingly decorated before being led to the gallows. It seemed so absurd. So futile. Like polishing firewood.
Memory was that woman on the train. Insane in the way she sifted through dark things in a closet and emerged with the most unlikely ones — a fleeting look, a feeling. The smell of smoke. A windscreen wiper. A mother’s marble eyes. Quite sane in the way she left huge tracts of darkness veiled. Unremembered.
She had never before met a man who spoke of the world — of what it was, and how it came to be, or what he thought would become of it — in the way in which other men she knew discussed their jobs, their friends or their weekends at the beach.
Being with Chacko made Margaret feel as though her soul had escaped from the narrow confines of her island country into the vast, extravagant spaces of his. He made her feel as though the world belonged to them — as though it lay before them like an opened frog on a dissecting table, begging to be examined.
In the year she knew them, before they were married, she discovered a little magic in herself, and for a while felt like a blithe genie released from her lamp. She was perhaps too young to realize that what she assumed was her love for Chacko was actually a tentative, timorous, acceptance of herself.
Glanced up and caught Ammu’s gaze. Centuries telescoped into one evanescent moment. History was wrong-footed, caught off guard. Sloughed off like an old snakeskin. Its marks , its scars its wounds from old wars and the walking backwards days all fell away. In its absence it left an aura, a palpable shimmering that was as plain as water in a river or the sun in the sky. As plain to feel the heat on a hot day, or the tug of a fish on a taut line. So obvious that no-one noticed.
In that brief moment, Velutha looked up and saw things that he hadn’t seen before. Things that had been out of bounds so far, obscured by histor’s blinkers.
…This knowing slid into him cleanly, like the sharp edge of a knife. Cold and hot at once. It only took a moment.
Ammu saw that he saw. She looked away. He did too. History’s fiends returned to claim them. To rewrap them in its old scarred pelt and drag them back to where they really lived. Where the Love Laws lay down who should be loved. And how. And how much.
“After Ammu died (after the last time she came back to Ayemenem, swollen with cortisone and a rattle in her chest that sounded like a faraway man shouting), Rahel drifted. From school to school. She spent her holidays in Ayemenem, largely ignored by Chacko and Mammachi (grown soft with sorrow, slumped in their bereavement like a pair of drunks in a toddy bar) and largely ignoring Baby Kochamma. In matters related to the raising of Rahel, Chacko and Mammachi tried, but couldn’t. They provided the care (food, clothes, fees), but withdrew the concern.
The Loss of Sophie Mol stepped softly around the Ayemenem House like a quiet thing in socks. It hid in books and food. In Mammachi’s violin case. In the scabs of the sores on Chacko’s shins that he constantly worried. In his slack, womanish legs.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10wckH_0ff8eoz600
land song on Unsplash

Attributions: The quoted passages are taken from The God of Small Things (1997), the debut novel of Indian writer Arundhati Roy

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# books# love# india# literature# literaryfiction

Comments / 1

Published by

Muhammad Nasrullah Khan, the publisher of Creative Corner, is Pakistani-Canadian writer. As an immigrant, he was not greeted by Canada, but now he greets Canadians at East Calgary Registry, in Calgary. His short stories are well-recognized internationally for his unique prose style. His creative work has appeared in Adbusters, Evergreen review, Indiana Voice Journal, Newtopia Magazine, Gowanus Books,Offcourse literary Journal University at Albany, The Raven Chronicles, and many others. His book is available on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08D7WZXVL

Canada, KY
622 followers

More from Creative Corner

How Did You Die?

In most cases, life is just a journey to the grave. I believe that we should live every day as if it were our last. After reading this poem by Edmund Vance Cooke, I realized how important it is to keep your head no matter what you're going through. This poem has a curious tone when the poet asks whether you have accepted life with a joyful and resolute heart.

Read full story

Poem| A Common Man's Love Story

fighting the demons of bills, of food, of life. slippers and a jacket at a thrift store. I hide behind a trashcan of dreams. known only by my photo ID. but soon resumes her feast.

Read full story

Opinion| All the Light We Cannot See

Many books are read, but few are cherished. This is a book to relish, and you won't want it to end. There is strong imagery throughout. The book also provides insights into other people's feelings and love.

Read full story
5 comments

Fiction| The Woman Who Had Many Names

Context: This story is based on a real character, who still lives in my village. The names are changed. “Deleir Khan has bought a new mare and a Bengali woman.” This news murmured through the square where villagers gathered to wag their tongues. People jostled and bustled, busier than on the holiest of holidays. Gossip was the only entertainment in my remote village. The favorite subjects were horses, dogs, and women. The latest juicy topic stirred their bored souls to life.

Read full story

Fiction| Dear Death

An old author, made feeble by the hardships of life, lay on his death bed. His hair was a mess, a little greasy, like he had his hand through it all night. He moved his hand over the blanket, back and forth and buried his face in the pillow. On his arms and legs, hands and feet his flesh was black and dried, clinging to the bone so tightly that the bone might just burst through. It looked like death was already his bedmate, but in reality he still had a few more hours of life to suffer through, and what was left of his human dignity to lose.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion| Letters Home

The best way to experience Plath's writing is to read her letters. Her poetry is like living in a beautiful world, but her letters are like experiencing her electrical insights. The sight of such a prolific poet in utter despair will make you sad, and you will wonder what you can do to save such a beautiful soul. This book will give you an entirely new reading experience. She addresses most of her letters to her mother, Aurelia, who is the editor. The most interesting part of the book for me is when she tells about her interviews with Marianne Moore, lecturing with W.H. Auden, and later, dining with T.S. Eliot and his wife. Her early letters show a glimpse into her life. When she meets Ted Hughes in these early letters, she reflects her love for life. The beauty of it all is her love for life. And yet, her tragic end is truly heartbreaking.

Read full story
1 comments

Poem| Your Footprints on Snow

Poetry is the observation and expression of life. But if the poet experiences pain, then it becomes the flow of emotions. At the time I wrote this poem, I was experiencing pain of separation, the pain that Khalil Gibran describes:

Read full story

Poem| The Last Message of a Hanged Leader

I wrote this poem to tribute to Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, the former prime minister of Pakistan. He was hanged by a cruel military dictator, April 4, 1979. He died but never compromised on his love for the poor people.

Read full story

Travelogue| Hunza Valley—Hidden Beauty

Would you like to own plants laden with orange, pink, red, and purple colors? Hunza Valley in Pakistan may be the place for you. It's a place I visited once, and I went back several times after that.

Read full story

Opinion| Anti-American Slogan—A Cheap Political Tool in Pakistan

Politicians in Pakistan survive on the anti-American slogans to gain the support among the populace. The so-called leaders use it as an effective tool to gain favor of crowd, since Pakistanis exist as a crowd. The concept of a nation is only in the text books. When politicians fail to deliver, they accuse Washington of meddling in local affairs. But the fact is, the US and Pakistan have been allies for decades that goes beyond an anti-American sentiment.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion| Taj Mahal—One of the Wonders

One of the seven wonders of the world, the Taj Mahal is considered a symbol of love and beauty. In this case, I want to present it through the eyes of an Indian poet, Sahir Ludhianvi. He offers a different perspective on it. He focuses on the poor workers who built this palace. My favorite thing about this world is the universality of human emotions of love contrasted with the unbalanced distribution of wealth. Powerful people enjoy the benefits at the expense of the poor. My favorite part is the repetition:

Read full story
12 comments

Poem| I Meet the Lonely God

The Beauty of the Earth ( Social Media) your love is as fresh as the morning dew. and created our small intimate universe. and ours sparks burst into colors. and I sit down for lunch convincing myself that now.

Read full story

Humor | My name on Social Media is “No One”

My name on Social Media is “No One”. Thats right, first name – no last name – one. That way every time I “like” someone’s mind numbing post it now says “No one likes this”

Read full story

Poem| Love Me from a Distance

“The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched. They must be felt with the heart.”. Inspired by this quote, I've written this poem for a friend who I don't want to lose.

Read full story
5 comments

Poem| We were Born to Clap

Context of this satirical Poem: I request all the people of the First World to read this poem in the context of government policies. I love the people, but I think I've the right to criticize the policies of war by the governments. Enjoy!

Read full story

Lifehack| Entire Life on a Boat

Real Story with real photos and description below. Attributions: Sources Cited: The Other Side of Pakistan ( Facebook Group) Independent Urdu, Pakistan, Parhalo News Sindh,. “But man is not made for defeat,” he said. “A man can be destroyed but not defeated.” ― Ernest Hemingway, The Old Man and the Sea.

Read full story

Poem| The UN Rides on Human Skeletons

A satirical poem on war and the role of UN. As a citizen of the earth, I expect more from UN, and wish peace for all the people without any discrimination of race or religion. This poem is a song of peace sung by my heart.

Read full story
2 comments

Poem| Pandemic Dear, Come Back

This is an ironic poem. Pandemic always comes with its deadly clutches, but as a poet I tried to find something positive while using negative capability of Keats. I want to quote the exact definition of the poetic term, Negative Capability, by Wikipedia:

Read full story

Poem| I Carry the Burden of Dream

Opinion about Poem: Poetry is reflection of dreams, if we see it in the context of love poetry.There are forms of poetry where rhyming is encouraged, but some of the best poems focus on cadence and concept. Poetry allows for the creation of your own rules. You can ignore grammar and syntax, and still create a piece of art. You can invent new words. You can put the cart before the horse. Your poem offers the reader a glimpse into the soul. It comes from the heart. The ideas and meaning and emotion come from the fire within. This poem is written while walking through fire. I hope you enjoy it.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy