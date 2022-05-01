Poem| A Common Man's Love Story

Poet: Muhammad Nasrullah Khan

Love Asim Asif

I’m a commoner

fighting the demons of bills, of food, of life.

My meager pension enough to buy

slippers and a jacket at a thrift store.

Once, I sought stars

Now

I hide behind a trashcan of dreams.

I am a statistic,

known only by my photo ID.

A bomb blasts and news channels read:

Another sixty or so,

dead.

Death pauses eating

but soon resumes her feast.

I am a number on her dining table.

I have no place for pride,

crawling for crumbs of life

with mangled hands.



Years ago

as I stepped through white moaning snow,

I met a pretty girl

taking shelter for a bus

like a freshly feathered bird

I snipped through white moaning snow.

Her hazel eyes flicked towards mine.

Snagged for a moment —

ice on a stove.

We loved in blessed silence

She, a promised paradise.

But pledges faded

like colors of rainbow:

purple, blue, yellow, and colors never seen.

I slept there for a while,

and awoke to wind’s sad song

birds mourning

cold reality tugging my naked dreams.



Many years later

We met again under that shelter

She with her children

Me with mine.

She held mortgage papers

I clutched my rent receipts

We did not speak

but smiled at how rotten fate

spread over our lives

a poor sketch of a tombstone —

cemetery hidden under cypress trees.

We lived between heaven and hell.

Where once, we jumped in a sea of life

and fell into commonness’ jaw.



Stuck in the panes of sky

I wait for God to open His door,

and reply to my hungry prayers.