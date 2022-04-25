Fiction| Dear Death

Creative Corner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Tdlw_0fJ1cTTc00
Dear DeathPhoto by Anne Nygård on Unsplash

An old author, made feeble by the hardships of life, lay on his death bed. His hair was a mess, a little greasy, like he had his hand through it all night. He moved his hand over the blanket, back and forth and buried his face in the pillow. On his arms and legs, hands and feet his flesh was black and dried, clinging to the bone so tightly that the bone might just burst through. It looked like death was already his bedmate, but in reality he still had a few more hours of life to suffer through, and what was left of his human dignity to lose.

Everything was silent, but one thing did move soundlessly. He could feel death’s presence in the room with him, a scent of decay lay heavily in it. Her pace showed she was heading for something important. With growing hunger, her gray eyes flickered over him. He spoke:

“Dear Death, over the years, I’ve seen your handiwork on many times and have suffered personally in your wake. You were in the weeping crowd at my grandmother’s funeral, feminine and so unlike the man in dim attire I’d always envisioned. I’ve felt your chilled touch in my grandfather’s stiffening hands as you escorted him from his body. I even heard your voice, in my father’s soothing alto, in the days before you took him from me. I see how people view you. Their emotions vary at the mention of your name. Most cry in sorrow at the power you hold over them. Their tears drip because of your power to take that which they hold dear.”

There was no reply to the author’s words as he gasped and struggled to breathe. He was dying, like any other creature, despite his marvelous achievements and sagacious books. It galled him. He was an award-winning author with millions of readers, and yet he waited alone for the advance of death. Every passing moment added to his sense of loss. His grey irises were flat as they stared at the ceiling, the light had long since fled. He never loved life, but his approaching end aroused a hidden desire to live.

Years ago, while addressing at a university lecture, he had said, “Life isn’t important for me, I‘m not afraid of death.” Remembering that statement, a wry smile appeared on his wrinkled face, he murmured, “One of the hundred lies which every ‘great man’ utters to make himself worthy of his greatness.”

In his middle years, he’d longed death, back when he’d been forced to obey the orders of depraved masters. Life had been miserable then. Poverty snatched his dignity and freedom until he became a humiliated creature.

Now that he had everything he desired, death approached him with its evolving face, impartial to everything, including his greatness.

He had watched a dog die, one hot summer afternoon in his childhood. He was amazed that his memory took hold at the hour of his own death.

The dog had been injured by an irresponsible hunter. Infection spread throughout the animal’s body. Maggots infested the wound. The dog, with its punctured neck, ran here and there in intolerable pain, nobody cared.

The dog finally lay down and accepted the worms’ victory. It whimpered and fell, gasped its last breath as death claimed its victory. It accepted death’s conquest and allowed the worms their feast.

The author wanted his last moments to be with pleasant memories, but the dying dog preyed on his mind and pawed at his soul. He turned his eyes towards the dangling medals and photographs in the room. The photographs illustrated sights from his youth. His gaze stopped on one image.

“Youth and dreams! My God, if I had just a piece of that life again, I would return to when I only had desires of ever bigger mountains to climb.”

He longed for those days of hunger and misery. Once again, he wanted to face the pangs of failure and anguish of rejection.

His thoughts shifted to beauty, the warm kiss from his beloved for the publication of his first story. It relieved him for a while. The memory of that sweet kiss which at once had healed all the wounds of deprivation — now soothed him in the presence of the shadow of death.

She had spoken with a loving voice: “I am so proud of you.”

Those words were the sweetest in the whole universe; more precious to him than all the medals and praise heaped upon him over the years.

Waves of pain swept through him. He fought it again, lost in his thoughts.

I would surrender all my achievements to once again feel that kiss, returning headlong to the beautiful eyes of my beloved. With her, I’d happily die. I would write our story in words so pure it would melt all the hatred and agony of the world.

The author’s mind lingered on the sweet memory. Oh, how brightly colored was the day we met. Her smile enhanced the colors of the universe. But had all this happened in my head? Did she only walk past? I still feel a tingle in my neck and sharp pain, oh! I must have sprained my neck looking, but I must tell you it was worth it.

The dying sun snuck through the half-opened window as he perched on the edge of the bed, his shape cloaked in shadow. He fell to the floor still desiring to see a living world. He crawled towards that light exerting all the energies of his body to link with the world.

Reaching the window, he opened his eyes to view the day’s end, the gray shadows of dusk crept across the dark purple sky. Birds returned to their nests; the sun disappeared in the deep universe. This turn to night made him think about the odd process of this universe. Every creation had to face an end. Now, observing this cycle of life from a distance, an intense desire to see it one more time came over him. A lone bird, clinging to a branch, in the dim light of sunset added to his suffering.

At that sad moment, a gloomy face appeared. Many years ago, when he left his country in pursuit of dreams, only her eyes wept for him. That cloudy evening when he said goodbye forever, looking into those eyes. The rest of his life had been soulless. All his ties with other bright faces were for his fame… that of being a popular storyteller. But her sadness was from the core of her heart, she cried for him when the rest of the world had laughed at him, a penniless unknown; a striving writer, stumbling in the gloom of rejection. In the dazzling light of fame, he had forgotten her. But now, when he was again surrounded by the darkness of death, she was there, standing behind his pillow, moving her soft fingers through his rough, dry hair. She loved an outcast author whose only possession was a dingy room, infested with rats.

Once, after suffering a brutal head injury from police during an anti-government protest, it was she who had made him alive with her tender care and prayers. She revived his will to live and he returned from the threshold of death.

Standing at the peak, some invisible force dragged him forward. He could see what was next: the dark and dreadful valley of death. He knew very well to fall in that black valley was fateful, but once again he wanted to go back to the foot of that mountain to gaze into those two weeping eyes, which were still waiting for him.

A stroke of pain dimmed sight of her kind eyes. He fell to the ground with the agony of death in his bones. He talked to death:

“I made a promise to myself never to force your hand, and so I wait for nature to take its course. I wait for you, and I will continue to wait.”

“I speak with no lips to move, no tongue to twist, no vocal cords to bend air,” Death finally uttered few words. Her words swirled into the distant void.

The author spoke again:

“I was only nine years old when you came knocking; my mother’s name scrawled next on your list to be claimed. I knew the moment I touched her hand. I knew how she was going to die. But it wasn’t just her; you killed my childhood as well. I know the death date of every single moment I had spent with my mother.”

The author saw himself flying, through the wide spaces over the green trees, and rocks covered with flowers. He inhaled the fragrance that grew across the entire sky. He looked down. The touch of soothing, cool air that relieved his burden… the burden of popularity, of pride, of jealousy, and of praise. As he soared, his innocence returned. He said good-bye to those hypocrites who seduced him towards the path of painful greatness, and gave him nothing except loneliness. Now, for him, the dearest thing was to kiss the beauty of her kind eyes.

He was overjoyed at the revival of his innocent existence, and free of torturing egotism.

The lost face of his beloved appeared. He ran towards her, stood at a distance, not knowing how to meet her. She opened her arms. “I have been waiting for you.” She wiped the dust from his face and combed his hair with her soft fingers.

He fell into her lap, felt the divine pleasure of love and spoke in an exhausted voice, “you took too long to return. I have discovered the truth of life, which is to love and to perish. The rest all is illusion.”

The long journey exhausted him. He sank back down onto the mattress. His sheets were stained with the black fluids leaking from his disintegrating flesh. Wind through the window pulled the blanket over his head, and death overpowered him. The light engulfed him and for a second he cried out, as he was born anew.

Just a few steps away life was still dancing. Chirping birds flew from tree to tree, ants on the path carried little pieces of food, and the wind rustled the leaves that made everything alive.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# fiction# death# life# writers# poetry

Comments / 3

Published by

Muhammad Nasrullah Khan is a Pakistani-Canadian writer. As an immigrant, he was not greeted by Canada, but now he greets Canadians at East Calgary Registry, in Calgary. His short stories are well-recognized internationally for his unique prose style. His creative work has appeared in Adbusters, Evergreen review, Indiana Voice Journal, Newtopia Magazine, Gowanus Books,Offcourse literary Journal University at Albany, The Raven Chronicles, and many others. His book is available on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08D7WZXVL

Canada, KY
560 followers

More from Creative Corner

Fiction| The Woman Who Had Many Names

Context: This story is based on a real character, who still lives in my village. The names are changed. “Deleir Khan has bought a new mare and a Bengali woman.” This news murmured through the square where villagers gathered to wag their tongues. People jostled and bustled, busier than on the holiest of holidays. Gossip was the only entertainment in my remote village. The favorite subjects were horses, dogs, and women. The latest juicy topic stirred their bored souls to life.

Read full story

Opinion| Letters Home

The best way to experience Plath's writing is to read her letters. Her poetry is like living in a beautiful world, but her letters are like experiencing her electrical insights. The sight of such a prolific poet in utter despair will make you sad, and you will wonder what you can do to save such a beautiful soul. This book will give you an entirely new reading experience. She addresses most of her letters to her mother, Aurelia, who is the editor. The most interesting part of the book for me is when she tells about her interviews with Marianne Moore, lecturing with W.H. Auden, and later, dining with T.S. Eliot and his wife. Her early letters show a glimpse into her life. When she meets Ted Hughes in these early letters, she reflects her love for life. The beauty of it all is her love for life. And yet, her tragic end is truly heartbreaking.

Read full story
1 comments

Poem| Your Footprints on Snow

Poetry is the observation and expression of life. But if the poet experiences pain, then it becomes the flow of emotions. At the time I wrote this poem, I was experiencing pain of separation, the pain that Khalil Gibran describes:

Read full story

Poem| The Last Message of a Hanged Leader

I wrote this poem to tribute to Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, the former prime minister of Pakistan. He was hanged by a cruel military dictator, April 4, 1979. He died but never compromised on his love for the poor people.

Read full story

Travelogue| Hunza Valley—Hidden Beauty

Would you like to own plants laden with orange, pink, red, and purple colors? Hunza Valley in Pakistan may be the place for you. It's a place I visited once, and I went back several times after that.

Read full story

Opinion| Anti-American Slogan—A Cheap Political Tool in Pakistan

Politicians in Pakistan survive on the anti-American slogans to gain the support among the populace. The so-called leaders use it as an effective tool to gain favor of crowd, since Pakistanis exist as a crowd. The concept of a nation is only in the text books. When politicians fail to deliver, they accuse Washington of meddling in local affairs. But the fact is, the US and Pakistan have been allies for decades that goes beyond an anti-American sentiment.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion| Taj Mahal—One of the Wonders

One of the seven wonders of the world, the Taj Mahal is considered a symbol of love and beauty. In this case, I want to present it through the eyes of an Indian poet, Sahir Ludhianvi. He offers a different perspective on it. He focuses on the poor workers who built this palace. My favorite thing about this world is the universality of human emotions of love contrasted with the unbalanced distribution of wealth. Powerful people enjoy the benefits at the expense of the poor. My favorite part is the repetition:

Read full story
12 comments

Poem| I Meet the Lonely God

The Beauty of the Earth ( Social Media) your love is as fresh as the morning dew. and created our small intimate universe. and ours sparks burst into colors. and I sit down for lunch convincing myself that now.

Read full story

Humor | My name on Social Media is “No One”

My name on Social Media is “No One”. Thats right, first name – no last name – one. That way every time I “like” someone’s mind numbing post it now says “No one likes this”

Read full story

Poem| Love Me from a Distance

“The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched. They must be felt with the heart.”. Inspired by this quote, I've written this poem for a friend who I don't want to lose.

Read full story
5 comments

Poem| We were Born to Clap

Context of this satirical Poem: I request all the people of the First World to read this poem in the context of government policies. I love the people, but I think I've the right to criticize the policies of war by the governments. Enjoy!

Read full story

Lifehack| Entire Life on a Boat

Real Story with real photos and description below. Attributions: Sources Cited: The Other Side of Pakistan ( Facebook Group) Independent Urdu, Pakistan, Parhalo News Sindh,. “But man is not made for defeat,” he said. “A man can be destroyed but not defeated.” ― Ernest Hemingway, The Old Man and the Sea.

Read full story

Poem| The UN Rides on Human Skeletons

A satirical poem on war and the role of UN. As a citizen of the earth, I expect more from UN, and wish peace for all the people without any discrimination of race or religion. This poem is a song of peace sung by my heart.

Read full story
2 comments

Poem| Pandemic Dear, Come Back

This is an ironic poem. Pandemic always comes with its deadly clutches, but as a poet I tried to find something positive while using negative capability of Keats. I want to quote the exact definition of the poetic term, Negative Capability, by Wikipedia:

Read full story

Poem| I Carry the Burden of Dream

Opinion about Poem: Poetry is reflection of dreams, if we see it in the context of love poetry.There are forms of poetry where rhyming is encouraged, but some of the best poems focus on cadence and concept. Poetry allows for the creation of your own rules. You can ignore grammar and syntax, and still create a piece of art. You can invent new words. You can put the cart before the horse. Your poem offers the reader a glimpse into the soul. It comes from the heart. The ideas and meaning and emotion come from the fire within. This poem is written while walking through fire. I hope you enjoy it.

Read full story

Opinion| War and Peace

Many years ago I was sitting in the reading room of Muhammad Khalid Akhtar, a renowned writer of Urdu literature in Pakistan, when I saw a heavy book that looked like a holy book. You know the holy books are mostly kept in home for the sake of keeping them. Out of curiosity, I took out the book from my friend’s bookshelf. I felt as if I was carrying a brick in my hand.

Read full story
1 comments

Fiction | A Human in An Inhuman Society

Short Story based on a real character. Every night on my way home, I pass a dark corner and encounter a donkey lying there, a donkey that has worked very hard over the years to carry his master's load. His master has left him, abandoned him to die. His graying mane falls into his eyes, and flies swarm his ragged and dirty coat. His front legs wobble and falter as if they both have healed poorly after grievous injury. I look into his eyes and can see years of hard labor. The donkey struggles along, with a noble sense of purpose. He seems to know where he wants to go, but he manages only to proceed a few feet before falling. I watch, silently willing him on as he manages to regain an upright position, but then, he trembles and collapses into a heap once more.

Read full story

Poem| Love's Death Anniversary

Poem| This poem is written in the context of lost love. Though love brings beauty and pleasure but it may leave incurable wound. Its happiness is short but its pain is forever. Here I agree with renowned poet Khalil Jibran who said: "For even as love crowns you so shall he crucify you. Even as he is for your growth so is he for your pruning."

Read full story

Opinion| The Diary of a Young Girl

The Diary of a Young GirlPhoto of the Original Book. I love this book by Anne Frank and I thought to share selected passages to highlight the beauty of this book. It conveys wonderful message in literary and intriguing style. It talks about humanity and the right to live in freedom. We, the humans, are most dangerous to humanity and nothing else has caused more damage than we to ourselves. Our history is full of cruel wars and inhuman acts, and we have killed millions of people only because of their different religion and beliefs.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy