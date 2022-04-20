Travelogue| Hunza Valley—Hidden Beauty

Hunza Valley Group on Social Media

Would you like to own plants laden with orange, pink, red, and purple colors? Hunza Valley in Pakistan may be the place for you. It's a place I visited once, and I went back several times after that.

These valleys are surrounded by glistening glaciers, orchards, and castles. The beautiful architecture of Karimabad, the tribal culture of Gilgit, and the lake Attabad are all worth seeing. There is nothing scary about the word "tribal culture". These people are friendly and welcoming. Media coverage tends to overshadow Pakistan's appeal. There is a lot to discover when you visit this fascinating country. The varied landscape of Pakistan includes lakes, deserts, rivers, glaciers, and stunning springs.

Explore the amazing wilderness, villages, and carved wooden palaces in this country. In the northwest of Hunza River lies the remarkably beautiful Hunza Valley. It is fed by glaciers that melt here.

Photo by Author

Photo by Author

When you have enough memories of nature, you can visit the Bazar of Karimabad. Your eyes will be blown away by the local handicrafts, hand-woven cloth, gemstones, handmade carpets, colorful shawls, and Ruby. Ruby mines are also nearby.

Photo by Author (2013)

Visitors’ Reviews:

Victoria: Hunza is a valley where the nature is near to a man . To touch the beauty of nature everybody should visit this beautiful place which is just like a heaven on Earth 🌍.

Michael Voigt: My Pakistan trip in May 2019 to Nanga Parbat and the Northern area (Hunza Valley) was one of my best journeys I have ever made. (I travelled already 156 countries.) An amazing beautiful stunning countryside and friendly people in a wild, partly tourist unexplored Country, is what you can expect to experience. What else do you get for your money? This is what I got -

A good organized Tour according your wishes, starting with the planning, a well-grounded, friendly and calm tour guide and a very good and safe driver. Thank you.”

Binh Duc Nguyen “I decided to book a 7-day tour with Hunza Trek and Tours through a recommendation of a Vietnamese friend. The experience was amazing and Manzoor was a great tour guide, helped us a lot with understanding the culture, history and food better. The accommodations we had throughout the trip were excellent, with great service. Thank you for the unforgettable experience!”

Hunza Valley Group on Social Media

Overview — Hunza Valley

Hunza valley is a beautiful valley, which is located in the Gilgit-Baltistan province of Pakistan. The valley is located in the karakoram ranges of Pakistan, making it hard for people to reach through mountainous roads. Its borders are connected with China, Afghanistan and the famous Wakhan Corridor. It is believed that most of the people living in Hunza valley has migrated from central asian areas. The languages spoken in these areas are Shina, Burushaski and Wakhi.

Hunza valley was ruled under a monarchy until 1973, when it was finally dissolved by the government of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. Hunza valley was an independent principality for more than 900 years, the argument can be back by the 800 year old Baltit fort and 900 year old Altit fort. The British gained control of Hunza valley after taking control over its neighbor Nagar Valley, between 1889 and 1891. Hunza valley is geographically divided in to three parts by locals; upper hunza, lower hunza and center hunza.

The main villages of Upper Hunza valley are Gulmit, Passu, Sost, Shimshal, Jamalabad, Gircha, Chipurson, Khyber and Misgar. Wakhi language is spoken in almost areas of upper hunza, except for some parts of Khyber and Misgar. Lower Hunza valley consists village like Khanabad, Nasirabad, Mayoon, Khizerabad and Mayoon. Shina language is spoken in these areas. Center Hunza valley villages consists of Altit, Baltit (Karimabad), Aliabad, Burusho, Ganish and Dorkhun. Burushaski is spoken in these areas.

According to recent government studies made, the literacy of Hunza valley is believed to be more than 90 %. It has also been noted that the life expectancy of the people of Hunza valley is somewhere around 110 years form men and 120 years for women. However no evidence has been found regarding life expectancy, the claim was entirely based on the statements made by the Mir of Hunza. Hunza valley has a rich history of conflicts, mass migrations and resettling of tribes and ethnicities.

Hunza Valley Group on Social Media

Hunza Valley Group on Social Media

Attributions: Reviews Sources: Trip Advisor: Link: https://www.tripadvisor.com/Attraction_Review-g469409-d600350-Reviews-or5-Hunza_Valley-Hunza_Gilgit_Baltistan.html

Overview Quoted From: https://www.apricottours.pk/tours/hunza-valley/#:~:text=Overview%20%E2%80%93%20Hunza%20Valley&text=Its%20borders%20are%20connected%20with,and%20the%20famous%20Wakhan%20Corridor.

.