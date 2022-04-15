Poem| I Meet the Lonely God

Creative Corner

The Beauty of the Earth

I wake up every day, promising myself to forget,
yet I always find myself wandering back to Y.O.U
your love is as fresh as the morning dew.
Rays of sunlight kiss my face
reminding me of your lips
as we sucked in the cold morning air
and created our small intimate universe.
Your love arches like a transparent rainbow
and ours sparks burst into colors.

The sun passes over its high noon perch
and I sit down for lunch convincing myself that now
I really must forget you,
but the sun warms me like you would
as our skin danced to the music of your moaning
and your body’s sensual warmth
providing me heavenly pleasures
delights as promised by :God.

Now, the sun is deep in the horizon
and my mood is as somber as the day you left
I vow once again to forget you,
but the sun’s light fades like you walking away
reminding me of your unexpected departure
and our LOST joys.
The dooming sun is like that corner of the road
where you turned left, hidden from my longing gaze
the sun retreated towards the darker corners of the sky.
My desire to forget you dissipates with the dark
the ink-BLACK –NIGHT encompasses everything
so out of my fear of a dark heart in the dark night
I talk to your shadow:
Your shining love cradles me — the cupids singing
— the praise of your bright eyes
their song rises beyond the skies
waking up the sleeping gods
as I fall A-sleep.

In my dream I meet the lonely God
Hugging me tight, he whispers:
“I created this world out of love
My desire permeates your realm.”

Muhammad Nasrullah Khan is a Pakistani-Canadian writer. As an immigrant, he was not greeted by Canada, but now he greets Canadians at East Calgary Registry, in Calgary. His short stories are well-recognized internationally for his unique prose style. His creative work has appeared in Adbusters, Evergreen review, Indiana Voice Journal, Newtopia Magazine, Gowanus Books,Offcourse literary Journal University at Albany, The Raven Chronicles, and many others. His book is available on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08D7WZXVL

Canada, KY
340 followers

