Poem| Love's Death Anniversary

Poem| This poem is written in the context of lost love. Though love brings beauty and pleasure but it may leave incurable wound. Its happiness is short but its pain is forever. Here I agree with renowned poet Khalil Jibran who said: "For even as love crowns you so shall he crucify you. Even as he is for your growth so is he for your pruning."  

So, whenever you feel attracted by love, don't forget that you are being trapped by killing pain.

Love's DeathPhoto by Noah Silliman on Unsplash

You didn’t attend our love’s funeral.
Do you even remember the life we shared?
What you killed in its youth.

It’s the anniversary of our love’s
death.
So celebrate together.

Throw new soil on the grave,
cover it with stones,
and mark the grave "Love is Contagious".

Victims of love lose their rationale,
wander in the barren fields,
as their sighs surround around them.

let’s save the world from the wound of love,
rescue our generation by stoning it,
Your world is known for stones, bring the hardest.

let’s dig another grave for them,
all those books that bred love between us,
and bury our disease.

How cheerful was our love!
Its glory rivaled the most vibrant of flowers,
it once flew and brought crystal beams,

Though our love enlightened our souls,
it vanished when you threw love down a dark well,
Where it cried for many nights.

I pulled up the love you cast away.
There will be no time to bury it deeper,
never forget the day our love died.

Muhammad Nasrullah Khan is a Pakistani-Canadian writer. His short stories are well-recognized internationally for his unique prose style, and really naive innocence of rural life of Asia. His short stories Donkey-Man and Only Nada Lives were nominated for the Story South Million Writers Award. Enlivened by the stories of great English and Russian writers, he has taken a pinch of fact and a cup of fiction to weave an embroidered creative work of adoration, trust, and agony in his stories. His work has appeared in Adbusters, Evergreen review, Indiana Voice Journal, Newtopia Magazine, Gowanus Books,Offcourse literary Journal University at Albany, The Raven Chronicles, and many others. His book is available on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08D7WZXVL

