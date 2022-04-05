Opinion| The Diary of a Young Girl

The Diary of a Young Girl Photo of the Original Book

I love this book by Anne Frank and I thought to share selected passages to highlight the beauty of this book. It conveys wonderful message in literary and intriguing style. It talks about humanity and the right to live in freedom. We, the humans, are most dangerous to humanity and nothing else has caused more damage than we to ourselves. Our history is full of cruel wars and inhuman acts, and we have killed millions of people only because of their different religion and beliefs.

I love this book because of Ann’s cheerful character, even in a terrible situation. You will really like her description of her hiding places. This young girls’ diary shows me how to be a member of a community that is scared, hated and hunted. Even today in our so-called modern world we witness racism and we can see how people are behaved strangely because of their religion, color, sexuality, and race.

This diary is especially relevant to the feelings of teens about war and loss of life, and it becomes more relevant in the context of recent wars.

It also shows us the loss of talent of intelligent and brilliant Ann who learned many languages and developed an analytical approach and who would have created great books. The thread of hope in that terrible situation makes this book great.

Enjoy the selected excerpts from the diary of an amazing girl:

“I don’t think of all the misery, but of the beauty that still remains.”

“Crying can bring relief, as long as you don’t cry alone.”

“An empty day, though clear and bright, Is just as dark as any night.”

“Riches, prestige, everything can be lost. But the happiness in your heart can only be dimmed; it will always be there as long as you live, to make you happy again.

Whenever you’re feeling lonely or sad, try going to the loft on a beautiful day and looking outside. Not at the houses and the rooftops, but at the sky. As long as you can look fearlessly at the sky, you’ll know that your pure within and will find happiness once more.”

"The best remedy for those who are afraid, lonely or unhappy is to go outside, somewhere where they can be quite alone with the heavens, nature and God. Because only then does one feel that all is as it should be and that God wishes to see people happy, amidst the simple beauty of nature. As longs as this exists, and it certainly always will, I know that then there will always be comfort for every sorrow, whatever the circumstances may be. And I firmly believe that nature brings solace in all troubles.”

“Love, what is love? I don’t think you can really put it into words. Love is understanding someone, caring for him, sharing his joys and sorrows. This eventually includes physical love. You’ve shared something, given something away and received something in return, whether or not you’re married, whether or not you have a baby. Losing your virtue doesn’t matter, as long as you know that for as long as you live you’ll have someone at your side who understands you, and who doesn’t have to be shared with anyone else!”

“Women should be respected as well! Generally speaking, men are held in great esteem in all parts of the world, so why shouldn’t women have their share? Soldiers and war heroes are honored and commemorated, explorers are granted immortal fame, martyrs are revered, but how many people look upon women too as soldiers?…Women, who struggle and suffer pain to ensure the continuation of the human race, make much tougher and more courageous soldiers than all those big-mouthed freedom-fighting heroes put together!”

“I can shake off everything if I write; my sorrows disappear, my courage is reborn. But, and that is the greatest question, will I ever be able to write anything great, will I ever become a journalist or a writer? I hope so, oh, I hope so very much, for I can recapture everything when I write, my thoughts, my ideas and my fantasies.”

“Writing in a diary is a really strange experience for someone like me. Not only because I’ve never written anything before, but also because it seems to me that later on neither I nor anyone else will be interested in the musings of a thirteen-year old school girl. Oh well, it doesn’t matter. I feel like writing.”

“ I don’t believe the war is simply the work of politicians and capitalists. Oh no, the common man is every bit as guilty; otherwise, people and nations would have re- belled long ago! There’s a destructive urge in people, the urge to rage, murder and kill. And until all of humanity, without exception, undergoes a metamorphosis, wars will continue to be waged, and everything that has been carefully built up, cultivated and grown will be cut down and destroyed, only to start allover again!

“I also have a brand-new prescription for gunfire jitters: When the shooting gets loud, proceed to the nearest wooden staircase. Run up and down a few times, making sure to stumble at least once. What with the scratches and the noise of running and falling, you won’t even be able to hear the shooting, much less worry about it. Yours truly has put this magic formula to use, with great success!”

“I feel wicked sleeping in a warm bed, while my dearest friends have been knocked down or have fallen into a gutter somewhere out in the cold night. I get frightened when I think of close friends who have now been delivered into the hands of the cruelest brutes that walk the earth. And all because they are Jews!”

Please don't forget to share your views about this book. I want to learn from your say on this great book.