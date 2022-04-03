Opinion| The Other Side of Inspirational Quotes

Confused Photo by Sherise VD on Unsplash

Opinion:

Usually there is some truth to famous quotes. But what is it about trite sayings that make me snort with derision and roll my eyes at the same time?

“Live life with no regrets.”

How lofty and noble, but how impractical. Regret reminds us not to repeat past mistakes. Of course we should not dwell in the past, nor define ourselves by it – but regret has a very important purpose!

“You can do anything you set your mind to.”

How inspirational! You already know I’m being sarcastic, so let me soothe the burn by admitting this: Perseverance is the only way to get somewhere difficult. But it’s unfair to say that perseverance will always get you where you want to go. How many times should you “try, try again” before you’re diagnosed clinically insane? How about a reality check? I’ve always wanted to run a marathon, but a lesion on my spine keeps my legs from functioning very well. Have I given up on my hope of running a marathon? You betcha. I have new goals now – challenging goals, but within my non-negotiable limits.

“Sing like no one’s listening; love like you’ve never been hurt; dance like nobody’s watching, and live like it’s heaven on earth.”

I get it, Mark Twain* (or Samuel Clemens if you’re a smartass). Find your inner child. Don’t worry about what other people think. And how do you accomplish this? Pretend. Pretend that you don’t have a past with hurt in it. Pretend like you’re living in paradise instead of this sad place full of rape and starvation. Put your fingers in your ears and yell “na na na na na” because, after all, you’re supposed to sing [like no one is listening].” Let’s be real, Mark (Sam). The sooner you learn to accept that sometimes life really sucks, the sooner you can heal from your hurts, move forward, and deal with the crap that comes your way.

What is it that really bugs me about “inspirational” quotes? I think I know – but it took me a while to come to this conclusion. Am I just super pessimistic? Do I want to “go against the grain” and reject society’s advice? Is it my English degree that balks at clichés?

Could be…but maybe it’s because these quotes are too simplistic to represent life. Sure, they are applicable at certain times, but life is messy. Let’s tell the truth:

Henry David Thoreau: “Men are born to succeed – not to fail.”

Valerie Bertinelli: “Happiness is a choice.”

Having a positive attitude about life first requires accepting the negatives. Feel the disappointment. Grieve. You’ll live through the hurt, then realize that you survived.

*There is debate about whether Mark Twain originally penned this.