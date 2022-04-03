Poem| I vomit Poems

Hungry Poet Photo by Leonardo Baldissara on Unsplash

A Poem on Absurd Life: Absurdity surrounds us and we feel emptiness stretching terrible. This poem is written to express the feelings of a poet, who loses meanings of life.

Jean Paul Sartre wrote in his book Nausea and The Absurdity of the world wrote:

“Nothing looked real. I felt surrounded by cardboard scenery which could suddenly be removed. The world was waiting, holding its breath, making itself small – it was waiting for its attack, its Nausea”.

After this book, much has been written about absurdity but in this poem you will see a poet vomiting poem, a unique and rare situation. After reading this poem, please feel free to comment; the poet is not scared of your criticism. Here you go:

I’m a modern poet.

Pyromaniac.

Psychotic.

And schizophrenic.



Living in emptiness,

I walk in the convolutions of absurdity.

Idiocy spreads over me like the sky.

My poetry storms between cozy shelters and rocky waves,

while the world rushes toward suicide.

Suffocated, I lift my head

but I’m dragged down by viscous triviality.



My tongue is burned

with the acid of loathing

I gawk at the world.

Crawling through the madness,

I welcome the garb of another day.

My life measured by pale, gray days.

I love a stray dog at a butcher’s shop

that stays all the day without chains,

and yowls others for leftovers.



I learned to worship agony.

I’m a commodity made in a cheap factory,

an item in a grocery list.

My heart is a broken shell.

I don’t write; I vomit poems.