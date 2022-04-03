Poem| I vomit Poems

A Poem on Absurd Life: Absurdity surrounds us and we feel emptiness stretching terrible. This poem is written to express the feelings of a poet, who loses meanings of life.
Jean Paul Sartre wrote in his book Nausea and The Absurdity of the world wrote:
“Nothing looked real. I felt surrounded by cardboard scenery which could suddenly be removed. The world was waiting, holding its breath, making itself small – it was waiting for its attack, its Nausea”.
After this book, much has been written about absurdity but in this poem you will see a poet vomiting poem, a unique and rare situation. After reading this poem, please feel free to comment; the poet is not scared of your criticism. Here you go:
I’m a modern poet.
Pyromaniac.
Psychotic.
And schizophrenic.
Living in emptiness,
I walk in the convolutions of absurdity.
Idiocy spreads over me like the sky.
My poetry storms between cozy shelters and rocky waves,
while the world rushes toward suicide.
Suffocated, I lift my head
but I’m dragged down by viscous triviality.
My tongue is burned
with the acid of loathing
I gawk at the world.
Crawling through the madness,
I welcome the garb of another day.
My life measured by pale, gray days.
I love a stray dog at a butcher’s shop
that stays all the day without chains,
and yowls others for leftovers.
I learned to worship agony.
I’m a commodity made in a cheap factory,
an item in a grocery list.
My heart is a broken shell.
I don’t write; I vomit poems.
