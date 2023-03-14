Top Restaurant's In Annapolis, Maryland; The Best Restaurant's In Annapolis

Places to eat in Annapolis, Maryland Photo by Marvinette Hale

Annapolis is a historic and vibrant city with a thriving food scene. From crab shacks to fine dining, there is something for everyone in Annapolis. Here are some of the top must-try Annapolis restaurants.

The Best Restaurants In Annapolis, Maryland

Boatyard Bar & Grill, Annapolis, MD Photo by Marvinette Hale

Boatyard Bar & Grill. 400 Fourth St, Annapolis, MD 21403 For a more casual dining experience, check out .Boatyard Bar & Grill. This waterfront restaurant is perfect for lunch or dinner and offers a menu of American classics with a twist. The Boatyard Bar & Grill also has an extensive beer and wine list, making it the perfect place to relax after a long day of exploring Annapolis.

The Blackwall Hitch; 400 6th St, Annapolis, MD 21403 Photo by Marvinette Hale

The Blackwall Hitch; 400 6th St, Annapolis, MD 21403

If you’re looking for a truly unique dining experience, head to Blackwall Hitch. This nautical-themed restaurant serves up fresh seafood and handcrafted cocktails in a fun and festive atmosphere. Blackwall Hitch is also home to one of the best happy hours in town, so be sure to stop by Monday-Friday from 4pm-7pm!

The Blackwall Hitch is a must-try restaurant in Annapolis, Maryland. The seafood is fresh and the atmosphere is perfect for a night out with friends. The menu has something for everyone, and the staff is always willing to help you find the perfect meal. Whether you're in the mood for a light appetizer or a hearty entrée, The Blackwall Hitch will not disappoint.Blackwall Hitch is a coastally inspired concept that creates a local connection. Here you’ll find seasonally driven and locally sourced food and spirits, great local music and the area’s friendliest staff and patrons. With each visit as you take in the local flavor, we guarantee you’ll be hooked in no time. Get hooked on the flavor. Check out happy hour every day from 4-7 pm in the bar area only. Enjoy half price appetizers and drink specials. The jumbo lump crab cakes and bloody marys are a must try. Celebrating a special occasion? Check out the dining room for a more intimate experience.

Carrol’s Creek Cafe; 410 Severn Ave, Annapolis, MD 21403

If you’re looking for a waterfront dining experience in Annapolis, look no further than Carrol’s Creek Cafe. This restaurant offers stunning water view tables with gorgeous views of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge and the city skyline, making it the perfect spot to enjoy a meal with friends or family. The menu features fresh, local seafood dishes as well as a variety of meats and vegetarian options, so there’s something for everyone to enjoy. And don’t forget to try one of their signature cocktails while you take in the beautiful view! Since 1983, Carrol's Creek Cafe and the Jacobs family have been serving fine food and drinks on the shore of Spa Creek!

Galway Bay Irish Pub & Restaurant 63 Maryland Ave. Annapolis, MD 21401Galway Bay Irish Pub & Restaurant is a must-try restaurant in Annapolis, Maryland. This pub offers a wide variety of Irish and American dishes, as well as a full bar. The atmosphere is casual and relaxed, making it the perfect place to enjoy a meal with family or friends. The staff is friendly and welcoming, and they are sure to make you feel right at home. Whether you're looking for a delicious meal or a fun night out, Galway Bay Irish Pub & Restaurant is the perfect choice. If this is your first time here, try our famous Fish and Chips, legendary Corned Beef Reuben, one-of-a-kind Shepherd’s Pie, or ask any of our friendly team members for recommendations on daily specials. We continue to strive to be the best in Irish hospitality.

Lemongrass Annapolis; 167 West Street, Annapolis, MD 21401Lemongrass Annapolis is a must-try restaurant in Annapolis, Maryland. The restaurant offers a wide variety of Thai dishes, as well as a full bar. The Lemongrass Annapolis team is passionate about providing an authentic Thai dining experience, and they use only the freshest ingredients in their dishes. Whether you're looking for a quick lunch or a leisurely dinner, Lemongrass Annapolis is sure to please your taste buds. Low-key outpost serving modern Thai cuisine, including curries, seafood & vegetarian options.

Pusser’s Caribbean Grille ; 80 Compromise St, Annapolis, MD 21401Pusser’s Caribbean Grille is a must-try restaurant in Annapolis, Maryland. The restaurant is known for its fresh seafood, Caribbean-inspired dishes, and friendly atmosphere. The menu features a variety of seafood items, including crabcakes, shrimp and grits, and fish tacos. The Caribbean-inspired dishes are made with fresh ingredients and include jerk chicken, curry goat, and rice and beans. Pusser’s also offers a wide selection of rum drinks, including the signature Painkiller cocktail. Check out Pusser's for their live music during happy hour. Pusser's is a favorite spot where you can eat right on the dock. Pusser's in one of my personal favorite & neighborhood hangout. ANNAPOLIS WATERFRONT RESTAURANT Pusser’s Caribbean Grille is a casual, unique, waterfront restaurant in downtown Annapolis, MD. It is connected to the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel, yet independently operated. Consistently awarded the “Best in Dockside Dining”, Pusser’s offers fresh Chesapeake seafood, tasty Caribbean fare and a colorful selection of tropical drinks, including the world famous Pusser’s Painkiller. With indoor and outdoor seating and friendly service, Pusser’s is perfect for both frequent dining and special occasions. We have private rooms for events and parties from 20 to 250.Check out the company store, open 7 days a week for a wide variety of tropical and nautical apparel from the BVI’s. They also have fun t-shirts, Pusser’s Rum and plenty of Pusser’s Annapolis memorabilia. Making families and friends feel welcome with warm friendly service, a dockside atmosphere and plenty of fun, you can trust the tradition of quality and know-how of Pusser’s Caribbean Grille.

Vin 909 Winecafé ; 909 Bay Ridge Ave, Annapolis, MD 21403If you’re looking for a romantic evening out, look no further than Vin 909 Winecafé. This cozy spot offers an intimate setting with exposed brick walls and flickering candles. The menu features an impressive selection of wine and cheese pairings, as well as small plates like truffle fries and charcuterie boards. For something a little heartier, try the chicken liver pate or the grilled hanger steak. Whatever you order, you’re sure to enjoy a delicious meal at Vin 909 Winecafé.

Harry Browne’s Restaurant If you love seafood, you'll definitely want to check out Harry Browne's Restaurant. This Annapolis staple has been serving up fresh, delicious seafood dishes for over 50 years. The menu features a wide variety of seafood options, including crab cakes, shrimp scampi, and lobster bisque. There's also a selection of landlubber options like chicken parmesan and filet mignon. No matter what you order, you're sure to enjoy the wonderful atmosphere at Harry Browne's. The restaurant has a cozy, casual vibe that makes it perfect for a date night or family dinner.

O'Learys Seafood Restaurant ; 310 Third St, Annapolis, MD 21403

If you're looking for a seafood restaurant in Annapolis, look no further than O'Leary's Seafood Restaurant. This popular eatery is located in the heart of downtown Annapolis and specializes in fresh, local seafood. The menu features a wide variety of seafood dishes, including crab cakes, shrimp scampi, and lobster bisque. There's also a selection of meat and vegetarian entrees available, so there's something for everyone at O'Leary's. And don't forget to save room for dessert- the restaurant's famous chocolate mousse is not to be missed! O'Learys Seafood Restaurant has continually been named one of the best seafood restaurants in Annapolis, Maryland.

Sailor Oyster Bar ; Temporarily closed

The best part about Annapolis is the variety of restaurants that are available. Whether you're in the mood for some fresh seafood or a hearty corned beef sandwich, there's a restaurant in Annapolis that will suit your needs. One of our favorite places to eat in Annapolis is the Sailor Oyster Bar.The Sailor Oyster Bar is a seafood restaurant that specializes in fresh, local seafood. The oysters are some of the best we've ever had and their crab cakes are also fantastic. If you're looking for something a little heartier, their corned beef sandwich is one of the best we've ever had. The Sailor Oyster Bar is definitely one of the best places to eat in Annapolis. My husbands favorite was the oysters rockefeller. We kept S.O.B. part of our list because of the plans of them reopening soon. Please keep an eye on their website and Instagram for updates.

Galway Bay Irish Restaurant

Galway Bay Irish Restaurant is one of the best places to eat in Annapolis. The menu features traditional Irish dishes like Guinness braised beef short ribs and shepherd's pie. The restaurant also has a great selection of seafood, including crab cakes, mussels, and salmon. The atmosphere is casual and the service is friendly.

Lewnes' Steakhouse

Lewnes' Steakhouse is a classic American steakhouse located in the heart of Annapolis. The restaurant has been serving up delicious steaks, seafood, and sides since it opened its doors in the early 1900s.Today, Lewnes' Steakhouse is still one of the best places in town to get a hearty meal. The menu features classic steakhouse fare like filet mignon, prime rib, and lobster tails. You'll also find a selection of fresh seafood dishes, like crab cakes and shrimp scampi. And no steakhouse would be complete without a robust wine list.Whether you're looking for a romantic dinner for two or a night out with friends, Lewnes' Steakhouse is sure to please. So next time you're in Annapolis, be sure to stop by and enjoy a taste of history.

Miss Shirley's Cafe , 1 Park Place Annapolis, MD 21401

Miss Shirley's Café is one of Annapolis' best restaurants, serving up delicious crab cakes and corned beef. The café is located in the heart of the city, near the Maryland State House and Maryland State Capitol. The café has a cozy, homey feeling, with bright red walls and dark wood floors. The menu at Miss Shirley's Café is extensive, with something for everyone. The crab cakes are some of the best in town, and the corned beef is mouth-wateringly tender. If you're looking for a delicious meal in Annapolis, Miss Shirley's Café is the perfect spot. Miss Shirley's Café has been featured on several food network shows including Diners, Drive-in's & Dives. This is one of my personal favorite spots. Check out the FRIED CHICKEN, BISCUIT & GRAVY OMELET, this is something you have never had anyway EVER, and once you have it, you will want it again. Miss Shirley's Tavern is a must stop because of the excellent food and huge portions. Bring your friends along and your appetite.

Iron Rooster; 12 Market Space Annapolis, Maryland 21401

Whether you’re looking ready to wake up early & seize the morning or prefer to sleep in and still enjoy breakfast all day; at Iron Rooster you’ll find a new twist on traditional comfort food, legendary hospitality, and a real sense of community. We’re Makin’ Bacon everyday, and we hope you come down to experience it all for yourself. At Iron Rooster, they are serving a new twist on traditional comfort food, including breakfast all day, lunch, supper and drinks. With delicious food & great service, Iron Rooster is foot steps away from the U.S. Naval Academy, making this a popular spot for the Annapolis area.

Level a Small Plates Lounge ; 69 West St, Annapolis, MD 21401Level is a small plates lounge, a concept that has proven to be incredibly successful in many areas of the country. All menu items are designed to be shared, and are both Chesapeake and internationally inspired. Level places particular emphasis on creating a seasonal menu highlighting as many fresh ingredients locally from the State of Maryland and surrounding markets. Dedicated to supporting the area small businesses, watermen, farmers, Level creates a great atmosphere for the right place to grab good food that creates a great time shared with friends and family. You will receive nothing less then excellent service in this unique Annapolis institution. The cocktails are all handcrafted with fresh juices, mixes, and garnishes. In a world with so many surrounding distractions, Level believes it is vital and healthy to sit down with your friends and family, relax, share some great local food and cheers a tasty cocktail. Check out their Happy Hour Monday – Friday 4pm-6pm; Award-Winning Food, Cocktails and Wine at Happy Hour Prices! Enjoy $3 off all wines by the glass and hand-crafted cocktails (yes, that includes our famous Gimlet) and any of our “Boards and Bites” small plates. Level also offers the perfect venue and atmosphere for your all of your special events, whether it is hosting a private party, wedding or large corporate function. Level is a perfect spot to host your large group of friends and family.

Bread & Butter Kitchen ; 303 Second Street, Suite A, Annapolis, MD 21403At Bread and Butter Kitchen, everyone LOVE's food and love's sharing their passion with customers. Stop by the cafe to grab some breakfast or lunch or grab a meal to go. Sourcing nearly everything locally and directly from the farmers and vendors who produce the beautiful ingredients you will find great food. My personal favorite is the breakfast burrito. This is something that I have to have on my trips to Annapolis. The menu is always evolving & changing, our menu features seasonal ingredients from local farmers and makers. We offer gluten free, vegetarian, and vegan options at breakfast and lunch and are always happy to customize meals to meet your dietary needs.

Annapolis, Maryland is a great place to visit for any food lover. With its wide selection of delicious restaurants and eateries, there is something for everyone's taste. From world-class seafood to delectable desserts and everything in between, this historic city has it all! Whether you're looking for a casual bite or an upscale dining experience, the top 7 must-try restaurants in Annapolis will surely satisfy your cravings. Bon appétit!