Get FREE Mom & Baby Items; List of freebies for new moms

This post may include affiliate links and or referral links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission

Amazing Freebies New Moms Can Take Advantage Of Right Now

Parenthood can be an expensive journey, especially when it comes to buying all the necessary items for baby. If you are a new mom, this article is here to help! Discover these amazing freebies that you can take advantage of right now, ranging from baby freebies to discounts and more. Get ready to save some money while still giving your newborn everything they need!

As a new mom, you may be feeling overwhelmed and like you are spending all your time taking care of your new baby. But there are some amazing freebies out there that can help you take care of yourself and your family.

Huge list of baby freebies Photo by Marvinette Hale

Here are some of the best freebies for new moms:



Free Baby Formula - There are many brands of baby formula that offer free samples on their websites. You can also sign up for free trials of formula subscription services. Join Enfamil Family Beginnings® and get up to $400 in FREE gifts including coupons, formula samples, Belly Badges™, and more.



Free Breastfeeding Support - There are many organizations that offer free breastfeeding support, including La Leche League International and Breastfeeding USA. You can also find helpful information online and in parenting magazines.



Free Welcome Baby Boxes; There are several retailers that offer FREE welcome baby boxes.



Target welcome baby box : Once you create a baby registry at Target, you can get a free welcome kit filled with coupons and samples for you + baby!Stop by Guest Services on your next Target run to request yours, or call ahead first to check on supplies (kits are subject to availability).*$100 of total value through discount coupons and trial samples.



Amazon Welcome Baby Box ; The Welcome Box is available to customers with active Amazon Prime accounts, who create a Baby Registry, complete 60% of their Checklist and have over $10 of purchases from their registry (by themselves or others). So make an Amazon Baby Registry. Add 3-4 small baby items with low prices, then buy those baby items and you can get your FREE Amazon Welcome Baby Box.



FREE BREAST PUMP ; Provide your insurance information to discover breast pump coverage. Aeroflow verifies coverage and submits required paperwork. Pick a Top of the Line Breast Pump.



FREE Breast Feeding Pillow

Go to www.nursingpillow.com . Click on "Shop Now" and select the Nursing Pillow of your choice in any of our 9 prints! Choose a pillow that is $39.99 Once you have made your selection, you'll automatically be directed to the shopping bag. Enter the promo code "CRAZYFORCOUPONING1" and we will deduct 100% off the cost of your selected Nursing Pillow - all you pay are the SP&S fees!