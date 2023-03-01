Slow Cooker French Dip: The Easiest Recipe Ever For Delicious Sandwiches!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DUao1_0l31h11b00
Slow Cooker French DipPhoto byMarvinette Hale

Slow Cooker French Dip: The Easiest Recipe Ever For Delicious Sandwiches!

Looking for an easy, delicious dinner? This slow cooker French dip recipe is sure to hit the spot! Not only does it only require a few simple ingredients, but you can also prepare it in no time and let the slow cooker do all the work. Find out how you can make this savory sandwich right at home with this simple and straightforward recipe! This crock pot french dip recipe will soon become an easy dinner idea the whole family will love.

Slow cookers are one of the best kitchen appliances around. They make it possible to cook delicious meals with little effort. One of my favorite slow cooker recipes is for French dip sandwiches.

This recipe is so easy and only requires a few ingredients that can be found in most grocery stores. The beef is cooked in the slow cooker all day long until it is tender and full of flavor. Then, you just dip it out and create the most delicious crockpot french dip sandwiches that can be served on game day or any other home function you may be having.

These sandwiches are perfect for a quick lunch or dinner. They are also great for feeding a crowd. If you are looking for an easy recipe that will impress your guests, look no further than this slow cooker French dip sandwich recipe!

In order to make this delicious slow cooker French dip, you will need the following ingredients: shaved beef, I use the Old Neighborhood Beef Shaved Steak, french onion soup mix, beef broth, Au juis sauce mix packet, provolone cheese, & rolls of choice. I personally use the fresh baked ciabatta rolls from Walmart.

Place a 16oz can of beef broth into the slow cooker. Add in two packets of Au Juis Mix Packet and the one packet of french onion soup, along with one cup of water. Stir.This makes the flavorful sauce. Add in two-three packs of the 14oz Old Neighborhood Beef Shaved Steak, Put the lid on the crock pot and cook on low for 4 hours. For best results, check on the beef periodically, stirring the beef making sure that the beef is being covered at all times by the au jus sauce. Slow cooking on low ensures that the slow-cooked beef becomes tender. After four hours take a slotted spoon and dip out the beef onto a plate lined with paper towels. Make sure you are sifting the juice over the crockpot with the slotted spoon tapping off excess juice. Keep the juice in the crock pot this becomes your dipping sauce. Take your roll of choice and open the rolls on a baking sheet, place the provolone cheese on both sides of the roll. Scoop the desired amount of beef onto each roll and assemble the sandwiches. Bake until the cheese is melted. Laddle some of the au juis sauce into a ramakin and serve.

There are some different variations to this sandwich that you can customize. You can use fresh beef like a rump roast, pot roast, beef chuck roast, or any sort of shredded meat. The cut of beef is always a personal preference. Make sure to trim the excess fat off of the meat before putting into the slow cooker. You can add garlic or onion powder to the beef also to give it some great flavor. Place beef into the slow cooker cooking on low for 8-10 hours to get the most tender flavorful beef that tastes like it came out of a sandwich shop. You can also customize the kind of cheese you use, from mozzarella cheese to swiss cheese any melty cheese will make this classic french dip sandwich delish. I suggest using slice cheese to get that really good melty outcome. There is nothing like melted provolone cheese over tender beef on a french roll. Alternatives to french roll or ciabatta rolls can include hoagie rolls, crusty roll, or any sort of roll that you favor.

Any beef that is left over you can store in a airtight container in the fridge and serve it up with some rice or side dish for lunch the next day. Serve these delicious french dip sandwich with french fries.

This crock pot french dip sandwiches is sure to be a hit with everyone! It’s incredibly easy and the flavor of the sandwiches will have you licking your lips. The big bonus here is that it doesn't take much effort either – just throw everything into the slow cooker and let it do its magic. Enjoy this delicious sandwich for lunch or dinner, or as an appetizer at a party – everyone will love it!

