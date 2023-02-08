Freebies For New Moms & Babies

This post may contain affiliate links where the author or website may earn commission on purchases or clicks.

Amazing Freebies New Moms Can Take Advantage Of Right Now

Parenthood can be an expensive journey, especially when it comes to buying all the necessary items for baby. If you are a new mom, this article is here to help! Discover 15 amazing freebies that you can take advantage of right now, ranging from baby freebies to discounts and more. Get ready to save some money while still giving your newborn everything they need!

As a new mom, you may be feeling overwhelmed and like you are spending all your time taking care of your new baby. But there are some amazing freebies out there that can help you take care of yourself and your family. Here are some of the best freebies for new moms:

Free Baby Formula - There are many brands of baby formula that offer free samples on their websites. You can also sign up for free trials of formula subscription services.

Join Enfamil Family Beginnings® and get up to $400 in FREE gifts including coupons, formula samples, Belly Badges™, and more.

Free Breastfeeding Support - There are many organizations that offer free breastfeeding support, including La Leche League International and Breastfeeding USA. You can also find helpful information online and in parenting magazines.

Free Welcome Baby Boxes; There are several retailers that offer FREE welcome baby boxes.

Target welcome baby box : Once you create a baby registry at Target, you can get a free welcome kit filled with coupons and samples for you + baby!

Stop by Guest Services on your next Target run to request yours, or call ahead first to check on supplies (kits are subject to availability).

*$100 of total value through discount coupons and trial samples.

Amazon Welcome Baby Box ; The Welcome Box is available to customers with active Amazon Prime accounts, who create a Baby Registry, complete 60% of their Checklist and have over $10 of purchases from their registry (by themselves or others). So make an Amazon Baby Registry. Add 3-4 small baby items with low prices, then buy those baby items and you can get your FREE Amazon Welcome Baby Box.

FREE BREAST PUMP ; Provide your insurance information to discover breast pump coverage. Aeroflow verifies coverage and submits required paperwork. Pick a Top of the Line Breast Pump.

FREE Breast Feeding Pillow

Go to www.nursingpillow.com . Click on "Shop Now" and select the Nursing Pillow of your choice in any of our 9 prints! Choose a pillow that is $39.99 Once you have made your selection, you'll automatically be directed to the shopping bag. Enter the promo code "CRAZYFORCOUPONING1" and we will deduct 100% off the cost of your selected Nursing Pillow - all you pay are the SP&S fees!

Services for new moms.

1. Free health services and care. Many hospitals and clinics offer free or reduced-cost health services for new mothers, including prenatal and postnatal care, breastfeeding support, and more. Check your local hospital or health department for a list of services near you.

2. Free or discounted groceries. New mothers can often get free or discounted groceries through government programs, food banks, and other organizations.

3. Free or discounted transportation. Getting around with a newborn can be difficult, but many public transportation systems offer discounts or free rides for new mothers. Check your local hospital or health department for a list of services near you.

1. The Pregnancy Assistance Fund provides financial assistance to low-income pregnant women and new mothers who need help with prenatal care, childbirth, and postpartum care.

2. The WIC program provides supplemental food, healthcare referrals, and nutrition education for low-income pregnant women, new mothers, and young children up to age 5. Check your state's website or health department for more information.

3. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) provides food assistance for low-income individuals and families. SNAP benefits can be used to purchase food items at authorized retailers, including many grocery stores and farmers markets. Check your state's website or health department for more information.

4. The Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program provides cash assistance and other benefits to low-income families with children under the age of 18. TANF benefits can be used for a variety of expenses including rent, utilities, child care.

Taking care of a new baby is an exciting and rewarding experience, but it can be expensive. Luckily, there are plenty of amazing freebies available for new moms that can help make things a bit easier. From sample boxes to coupons for products and services, take advantage of these offers now so you don’t miss out! With these helpful tips, you’ll find yourself enjoying all the benefits with none of the financial strain.