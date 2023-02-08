Birthday Freebies! Huge round up of Birthday Freebies

Happy Birthday Freebies Photo by istock

Birthday freebies are the ultimate way to make your special day even more special! Whether you're in the mood for a free meal, retail discounts, or something else entirely - this article is here to guide you in the right direction. Read on to find out the best places to get free stuff on your birthday!

It's your birthday! That means it's time to score some free stuff! Here's a guide to the best places to get free stuff on your birthday.

1. Restaurants: Many restaurants offer freebies on your birthday, such as a free appetizer or dessert. All you have to do is show them your ID.

2. Retail stores: Some retail stores offer birthday discounts or coupons. Others will give you a free gift just for signing up for their loyalty program.

3. Online retailers: Many online retailers offer birthday discounts when you sign up for their newsletter. Make sure to check back often, as these deals can change year-to-year.

4. Spas and salons: Most spas and salons offer some sort of discount on services for your birthday. Call ahead to see what deals are available.

Resturants:

1. Denny's: One of America's favorite diner chains offers a free Grand Slam breakfast on your birthday when you sign up for their rewards program. Make sure you bring along a friend so you can split the meal!

2. Sephora: Who doesn't love Sephora? If you sign up for their Beauty Insider rewards program, you can get a free birthday gift each year, as well as other great benefits like access to exclusive sales and events.

3. Ulta: Another great place for beauty lovers is Ulta! They also offer a free birthday gift to members of their loyalty program. Plus, if you shop often at Ulta, you can rack up points throughout the year and redeem them for even more goodies.

4. Krispy Kreme: One of our all-time favorite places for sweets offers a free doughnut on your birthday when you sign up for their rewards program. And trust us, their doughnuts are worth signing up for!

5. Starbucks: Everyone loves Starbucks, You will receive an email two (2) days before your birthday reminding you to come in and enjoy a free food or beverage item on us. Your Reward must be redeemed on your birthday. Just present your registered Starbucks Card or Starbucks® app to the barista at a participating store to redeem it.

6. Baskin-Robbins - Join the Baskin-Robbins Birthday Club and get a free scoop of ice cream on your birthday!

IHOP - Get a free stack of pancakes on your birthday when you sign up for their Pancake Revolution club.

Red Robin - Join Red Robin's e-club and get a free gourmet burger on your birthday.

Olive Garden - Join Olive Garden's e-club and get a coupon for a free appetizer or dessert on your birthday.

Chili's - Join Chili's Rewards program and get a free brownie sundae on your birthday.

Retail Store Birthday Freebies

If you love free stuff, then you'll be thrilled to know that there are plenty of retail stores that offer birthday freebies! Here's a guide to some of the best places to score some birthday swag:

3. L'Occitane: Register for L'Occitane's Loyalty Program and receive a special birthday offer each year. Plus, enjoy other perks like exclusive sales and invitations to events.

4. Aveda: Join Aveda's Pure Privilege Rewards program and receive a free birthday gift, plus earn points towards future purchases.

In order to maximize your birthday swag, you should take advantage of all the freebies and discounts that are available to you on your special day. Here are some tips to help you get the most out of your birthday:

• Check with your favorite stores and restaurants to see if they offer any special deals or coupons on your birthday. Many places will give you a discount just for being a customer on your birthday.

• Sign up for birthday clubs at your favorite stores. This way, you’ll be sure to get coupons or special offers in the mail leading up to your birthday.

• Plan ahead and make a list of all the places you want to visit on your birthday so you can take advantage of their offers.

• Ask friends and family if they know of any other great deals or freebies that are available on birthdays. They may have some great insights that you didn’t consider!

We hope that you feel a little more prepared to take advantage of all the free stuff you can get on your birthday. From discounts at popular stores to free meals, there are so many places that offer great deals and special offers just for having a birthday. Make sure to plan ahead, sign up in advance, and keep an eye out for those extra-special offers from our favorite stores! With this guide in hand, now it's time to celebrate your big day with some awesome swag.