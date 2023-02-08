Get free coupons delivered right to your mailbox.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o325K_0kf3uPpL00
Companies that will send out coupons just for asking.Photo byistock

Did you know that hundreds of companies will mail you coupons just for emailing them? These coupons are awesome because they are not printed in newspapers or published on websites. These are exclusive coupons for anyone who emails, calls, or writes. There are a couple ways you can approach this but do not come right out and ask for coupons. If you have a complaint, let them know. Lot's of people will say they hate to complain but honestly this is the way the company sees flaws in its products etc, Maybe you got a bad batch, they want to know. Here are a couple of scenarios for you to think about.

Compliment Email: I am a loyal customer of....I use your products all the time. I am a faithful user of.....We love your products. Can you add me to your mailing, promotions, coupons list.

New customer: I am interested in trying your.....Can you add me to your mailing, promotions, coupons list.

​Complaint: I recently bought....at....and  I am finding that....(list the problem)

Here is a list of companies that send out coupons by emailing them.  Try 1-2 a day. Then watch the mailbox start filling up.  

Have you received coupons that you would like to tell us about. Leave a comment on this post. We would love to hear about your experiences. 

Frito Lay; Twice a month you can sign into the Frito Lay You can choose 10 member exclusive coupons and they will have them mailed out to you in no time at all! These are coupons such as Doritos, Pepsi products (which you can never find coupons for) and more. REQUEST YOUR COUPONS HERE.

Purina Dog & Cat Products; Purina has been very generous in the past with the values of their coupons. I have gotten coupons for free kitty litter and free cat food. Just choose what category fits your situation the best and then send a message with how many dogs/cats you have, the size of the animal etc. be very specific. The coupons normally come in 6-8 weeks. Everyone gets different value coupons, so do not get discouraged if you get a $1.00 off coupon. You can request about every 12 weeks.

Crayola; Crayola will send out a cute little package with about 4 packs of 4 crayons and a couple coloring pages. This is one you need to reach out to.

Contacting companies to request free coupons is an excellent way to save money on your purchases. It's low effort, and the savings can be substantial. With a few simple steps, you can get access to some great discounts from a wide variety of companies. And with so many businesses offering coupon codes and other incentives for signing up or making purchases through their sites, there are plenty of opportunities out there to save big! So don't miss out - contact those companies today and start saving!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EZ1r0_0kf3uPpL00
Companies that will send out couponsPhoto byMarvinette Hale

