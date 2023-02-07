Check Out The Avalon Ale House! A Newly Transformed Hanover Institution By 3 Hogs BBQ Owner Matthew Tarantino

The Avalon Ale House 304 Poplar St, Hanover, PA, United States, Pennsylvania Photo by Matthew Tarantino

Hanover, PA just got a whole lot tastier with the arrival of the Avalon Ale House! Owner Matthew Tarantino, known for his delicious BBQ at 3 Hogs BBQ, has been hard at work transforming the old Bottoms Up location into a haven for craft beer and great food. Find out more about this newly established Hanover institution.

The Avalon Ale House Photo by Matthew Tarantino

The Avalon Ale House is a newly transformed Hanover institution by 3 Hogs BBQ owner Matthew Tarantino. The restaurant is located in the former home of Bottoms Up Bar and Grill at 304 Poplar St, Hanover, and has been completely renovated to provide a unique dining experience. The menu features a variety of specialty food items, as well as a selection of local craft beers. The menu features unique dishes inspired by Matthews love for the beaches that you will find nowhere else in Hanover. The restaurant also offers a full bar with a wide selection of wine and spirits. The Avalon Ale House is open for lunch and dinner Wednesday-Sunday.

Citrus IPA Mussels & Bacon Wrapped Lemon Pepper Scallops Photo by Matthew Tarantino

Are you looking for a great place to hang out with your friends, enjoy some delicious food and drinks and also have some fun? Check out the entertainment schedule for the Avalon Ale House. Every week they offer different forms of entertainment, including trivia on Wednesday nights, DJ's on Saturday nights and Karaoke on Sundays. So go have a blast and enjoy everything that the Avalon has to offer.

Make sure you check out the new Avalon Ale House and let us know what dish was your favorite. I HIGHLY SUGGEST you check out the Ribeye Steak Sandwich and pair it with the Avalon Fishbowl cocktail. Tell them Marvy sent you!