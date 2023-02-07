Hanover, PA

Check Out The Avalon Ale House! A Newly Transformed Hanover Institution By 3 Hogs BBQ Owner Matthew Tarantino

Crazy For Couponing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hNFle_0keTR1vT00
The Avalon Ale House 304 Poplar St, Hanover, PA, United States, PennsylvaniaPhoto byMatthew Tarantino

Hanover, PA just got a whole lot tastier with the arrival of the Avalon Ale House! Owner Matthew Tarantino, known for his delicious BBQ at 3 Hogs BBQ, has been hard at work transforming the old Bottoms Up location into a haven for craft beer and great food. Find out more about this newly established Hanover institution.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WdZmt_0keTR1vT00
The Avalon Ale HousePhoto byMatthew Tarantino

The Avalon Ale House is a newly transformed Hanover institution by 3 Hogs BBQ owner Matthew Tarantino. The restaurant is located in the former home of Bottoms Up Bar and Grill at 304 Poplar St, Hanover, and has been completely renovated to provide a unique dining experience. The menu features a variety of specialty food items, as well as a selection of local craft beers. The menu features unique dishes inspired by Matthews love for the beaches that you will find nowhere else in Hanover. The restaurant also offers a full bar with a wide selection of wine and spirits. The Avalon Ale House is open for lunch and dinner Wednesday-Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jGaPR_0keTR1vT00
Citrus IPA Mussels & Bacon Wrapped Lemon Pepper ScallopsPhoto byMatthew Tarantino

Are you looking for a great place to hang out with your friends, enjoy some delicious food and drinks and also have some fun? Check out the entertainment schedule for the Avalon Ale House. Every week they offer different forms of entertainment, including trivia on Wednesday nights, DJ's on Saturday nights and Karaoke on Sundays. So go have a blast and enjoy everything that the Avalon has to offer.

Make sure you check out the new Avalon Ale House and let us know what dish was your favorite. I HIGHLY SUGGEST you check out the Ribeye Steak Sandwich and pair it with the Avalon Fishbowl cocktail. Tell them Marvy sent you!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Avalon Ale House# Hanover Pennsylvania# Local Eats

Comments / 2

Published by

Crazy For Couponing is a lifestyle blog with a mission. From recipes to deals, to travel to DIY, there is something for everyone on Crazy For Couponing. Don't let the name fool you, we are an everyday, do it all blog.

Pennsylvania State
369 followers

More from Crazy For Couponing

Ocean City, MD

Kid Family Restaurants In Ocean City, Maryland

FAMILY FRIENDLY RESTURANTS IN OCEAN CITY, MD. Ok, we have all been there, we take our kids on vacation and we have this vision of how happy everyone is. Fast forward to reality, the kids are melting down, they are hungry and tired and all you want to do is have a drink. Here are some places you must try in OC MD that will make everyone happy.

Read full story

Freebies For New Moms & Babies

This post may contain affiliate links where the author or website may earn commission on purchases or clicks. Amazing Freebies New Moms Can Take Advantage Of Right Now. Parenthood can be an expensive journey, especially when it comes to buying all the necessary items for baby. If you are a new mom, this article is here to help! Discover 15 amazing freebies that you can take advantage of right now, ranging from baby freebies to discounts and more. Get ready to save some money while still giving your newborn everything they need!

Read full story

Birthday Freebies! Huge round up of Birthday Freebies

Birthday freebies are the ultimate way to make your special day even more special! Whether you're in the mood for a free meal, retail discounts, or something else entirely - this article is here to guide you in the right direction. Read on to find out the best places to get free stuff on your birthday!

Read full story

Get free coupons delivered right to your mailbox.

This post may contain affiliate links where the author or website may earn commission on purchases or clicks. This article may contain affiliate links that the auther or website may get paid for.

Read full story
3 comments
Savannah, GA

Two Cracked Eggs Cafe, Savannah, GA. Delicious Breakfast

When I was visiting Savannah, GA for the first time in 2021, we found a great place to have breakfast, TWO Cracked Eggs Cafe. The food was AMAZING and they have huge biscuits that you know are made from scratch each day!

Read full story
3 comments
Ocean City, MD

The Jungle Bar & Restaurant, Ocean City, MD

Tucktaway Oceanside and 98th St. & Coastal Highway in the Plaza Condo Condo Complex is a gem called the Jungle Bar and Restaurant. Owned and operated by Jimmy and Lee Burroughs, this full-service restaurant with indoor and outdoor accommodations is a must visit when you are in Ocean City, Maryland. The Jungle Bar and restaurant is one the best restaurants of Ocean City serving the best crab cakes and its signature crab mountain entrée that you will find nowhere else on the eastern shore.

Read full story
4 comments

Money Saving & Rebate Apps TO save and earn money.

This post may include affiliate links and or referral links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission. Everyone loves to save money -- and why not? Coupons have long been a popular way to get discounts, but what if you could get cash back for your purchases? This is the power of coupon rebate apps, which offer you money back on items you buy from specific stores.

Read full story
Hanover, PA

As Inflation Costs Rise, Crazy For Couponing Aims To Educate Consumers About The Power Of Couponing

As Inflation Costs Rise, Crazy For Couponing Aims To Educate Consumers About The Power Of Couponing. Self-styled coupon guru Marvinette Hale is making waves with her blog Crazy For Couponing. In the height of inflation, she teaches ordinary folks how to beat the current cost of living crises through the art of couponing.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy