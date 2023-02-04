The Jungle Bar & Restaurant, Ocean City, MD

Ocean City, MD

Tucktaway Oceanside and 98th St. & Coastal Highway in the Plaza Condo Condo Complex is a gem called the Jungle Bar and Restaurant. Owned and operated by Jimmy and Lee Burroughs, this full-service restaurant with indoor and outdoor accommodations is a must visit when you are in Ocean City, Maryland. The Jungle Bar and restaurant is one the best restaurants of Ocean City serving the best crab cakes and its signature crab mountain entrée that you will find nowhere else on the eastern shore.

During the summer season you can catch live entertainment at the outside bar, including live music nightly from 4 to 7 on most nights, check out their live entertainment calendar.

The indoor restaurant is a sit down restaurant with full bar providing amazing views of the Atlantic Ocean.

Walk outside to the tiki bar poolside and you can get light fare grill items along with a huge assortment of beverages. Get some great deals during their Happiest of Hours daily 4-7 with reduced drink prices.

The Jungle Bar is a well-kept Ocean City secret that not many people know about, but once you realize you have probably passed this place a million times, you will want to kick yourself for not stopping.

In addition to the great food, amazing atmosphere, the bartenders and very detail oriented knowing you after just one visit.

If you are looking for cold drinks, great service, superb dishes, or just an overall great happy hour, Make sure that on your next visit to Ocean City, Md, you check out The Jungle Bar.

