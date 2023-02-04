As Inflation Costs Rise, Crazy For Couponing Aims To Educate Consumers About The Power Of Couponing

As Inflation Costs Rise, Crazy For Couponing Aims To Educate Consumers About The Power Of Couponing Photo by Marvinette Hale

Self-styled coupon guru Marvinette Hale is making waves with her blog Crazy For Couponing. In the height of inflation, she teaches ordinary folks how to beat the current cost of living crises through the art of couponing.

Hanover, Pennsylvania - In the USA, inflation has increased by 7.7% compared to October 2021. It’s not just inflation that’s driving Americans to tighten their belts. The Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS) recently announced that the unemployment rate has also increased to 3.7% or 6.1 million people.

With 12.8% of Americans living in poverty, the situation seems dire. That’s what prompted self-proclaimed lifestyle blogger, Marvinette Hale from Crazy For Couponing , to teach people about the power of couponing.

“As a mom to a family of four very busy boys and a busy husband, we had to make peace with sticking to a household budget.”, Marvinette explains. “That’s when I turned to couponing to make our budget stretch further. As soon as I saw the savings I made from couponing, I couldn’t stop. As a family, we saved so much money!”

Not long after mastering the art of couponing, Marvinette took it upon herself to teach others about couponing. “Couponing is easy. Anyone can do it. But, it takes a real sharp eye to make couponing work its magic.”

In her Couponing 101 lessons, other deal hunters can learn everything they need to know to successfully plan their couponing trip from obtaining coupons and matching deals, understanding different coupons and store deals, to planning the eventual shopping trip.

There used to be a real stigma about couponing. But, with the rising cost of living and inflation fears, Marvinette’s blog is getting over 300,000 monthly visits. It’s clear that more Americans are turning to couponing to alleviate inflation pressure.

Today, couponing works for Marvinette and thousands of her readers. She’s been able to put a nest egg aside and splurge on the things her busy family loves.

So, what’s next for Marvinette and her couponing magic? The holiday season is around the corner and she is working with other influential bloggers to put together fantastic price-busting deals. Watch this space!

About Crazy For Couponing:

Crazy For Couponing is a lifestyle blog with a mission. Determined to beat rising inflation, Marvinette Hale is teaching ordinary people how to use the power of coupons. Coupons help save money and let people enjoy the things they love without feeling guilty or breaking the bank.

With everything from deals to recipes, home trends, and parenting hacks, Crazy For Couponing is the lifestyle blog to watch.

Contact Information:

Company: Crazy For Couponing

Contact: Marvinette Hale

About: https://www.crazyforcouponing.com/about-me

Email: marvinettehale38@gmail.com

Location: Hanover, Pennsylvania