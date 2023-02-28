Cutting cable vs. keeping cable - Our apples to apples comparison

Covering Katy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IGdVr_0l2S7beA00
A smart TV loaded with streaming apps.Photo byCovering Katy News

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - There are many options for people cutting the cable cord to save money. Still, comparing packages to packages is often tricky, and some of cable’s hidden benefits are not always obvious. However, we did find that cable is typically the best option for consumers and sports fans who want to watch their local professional teams.

Cable cuts the cable

Cable providers like Xfinity are responding by offering their version of cable-cutting apps with products like Xfinity Stream. As a result, customers no longer need a cable TV box and can scrap the $10 monthly fee that comes with it. Of course, to make it work, you must have a smart TV, which most people now have. You can also connect to Xfinity Stream through a Roku or similar device. An additional bonus is Xfinity Stream includes 20 hours of free cloud DVR storage. Extra storage is available for a fee.

Price comparing 

If you seek to cut the cable and still have the same programs cable offers, comparing all the options will take some work, and it’s not always an apples-to-apples comparison. The closest we could come was to compare the price of YouTube TV, HBO Max, and high-speed Internet that can handle streaming and gaming. The total is about $171 per month.

  • YouTube TV (no local sports teams)           64.99
  • HBO Max                                                    15.99
  • Fiber High-Speed Internet                          90.00

                                                  ____________________

Monthly total                                                    $170.98

We bundled a similar Xfinity programming package, and it cost less. We achieve the savings by bundling our options and using Xfinity Stream to remove the set-top box fee.

Xfinity packages a fast 400Mbps internet service with their most popular 125+ channel package and HBO Max for $130 monthly if you use the Xfinity Stream App instead of renting a cable TV box. 

For example:

  • Xfinity 125+ channel TV Plan                60
  • HBO Max                                               15
  • Xfinity 400 Mbps plan                            55

                                                    _______________

Monthly total                                           $130.00

Excluding taxes, fees & equipment rental. 

The most significant advantage for Xfinity is that it is home to all of the Rockets and Astros’ regular season games carried by AT&T Sportsnet Southwest. Sportsnet Southwest is on Xfinity but not YouTube TV.

Other benefits of cable benefit 

Cable is convenient and organized. Everything can be found in one place. Streaming requires viewers to know what shows are available where they can be found. 

Another value of cable is that it allows you to unlock the content in streaming apps from regional sports networks and news providers like Fox, CNN, ABC, and others. Those apps require you to have a cable subscription. 

With Xfinity Stream, watching TV on your phone or other mobile device is also possible. And using their cloud DVR allows customers to record live content and watch it later, whether at home or on the road. So, let the binge-watching begin no matter where you are!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 18

Published by

Covering Katy provides news coverage of the Katy, TX area of west Houston.

Katy, TX
1K followers

More from Covering Katy

Katy, TX

GEICO selects Katy as hub for commercial insurance adding hundreds of jobs

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - GEICO expects to add 250 to 300 new jobs at its Katy office over the next five years. The new positions will support its growing commercial insurance line.

Read full story
Katy, TX

The Katy Home and Garden Show returns with a Barndominium Expo March 25 - 26

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The 17th Annual Katy Home and Garden Show and Barndo Expo is March 25-26. It will be a great place to compare all things residential, from windows and doors to floors, outdoor living, landscaping, pools, kitchens, and baths.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Comcast Plans Major Network Expansion in Texas

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) — Comcast announced today it will significantly expand its next-generation network, the Xfinity 10G Network, in a major way across several southeast Texas counties in 2023. The media and technology company said it will invest more than $100 million to install at least one thousand miles of new fiber-rich highways that will reach up to 80,000 homes and businesses by the end of this year. The planned expansions add to Comcast’s ongoing $2.8 billion investment in Texas over the last three years.

Read full story
Katy, TX

Memorial Hermann Katy utilizing new robotic navigation, 3D imaging for surgeries

KATY (Covering Katy News) - Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital recently grew its surgical capabilities with a new intraoperative robotic navigation and 3D imaging platform designed to improve patient safety and surgical efficiency during cranial and spine procedures.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Local patriots replace American flags for free

HOUSTON, TX (Covering Katy News) - Whether you call it “Old Glory” or “the Stars and Stripes,” the American Flag represents so much to so many people. It pays tribute to service members, reflects our country’s values and symbolizes national unity. Time though and extreme Texas weather can often leave the “Red, White and Blue” tattered and worn. A new program will now replace those weathered flags – free of charge. Take a look.

Read full story
6 comments
Fort Bend County, TX

Commissioner Andy Meyers appoints Swapan Dhairyawan to Fort Bend County Toll Road Authorities

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX (COV - There is a new member of the Fort Bend Toll Road Authority and the Grand Parkway Toll Road Authority. Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers’ appointment of Swapan Dhairyawan to Board of Directors of both organizations was approved on a 5-0 vote of Commissioners Court.

Read full story
3 comments
Katy, TX

Katy brewer unable to find a buyer

CITY OF KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The last day of business for Katy's Battlehops Brewing was Sunday, November 20, and its owners now say they've not been able to find a buyer.

Read full story
3 comments
Katy, TX

High volume preowned car dealership to locate along Katy Freeway at Highway 99

KATY, TX - (Covering Katy News) - CarSquad is opening a vast pre-owned auto dealership on 15 acres at the northwest corner of the Katy Freeway at Highway 99. Customers can buy, sell or trade pre-owned vehicles online or on the lot with experts helping them identify suitable cars.

Read full story
Katy, TX

Why Krispy Kreme is closing in Katy and elsewhere

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Krispy Kreme is closing many of its locations, the most recent in Katy, as it transitions to a new business model. The big Krispy Kreme sign above the front door at 1815 South Mason Road in Katy is gone, as is the Hot Now neon light, which hung in the front window, signaling that freshly made donuts were available. The only signage remaining is a small “closed permanently” message next to the front door and on the drive-thru window.

Read full story
19 comments
Katy, TX

Katy teacher decorates the White House for Christmas

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Katy Independent School District teacher Elizabeth Harden recently visited the White House and helped decorate the Presidential mansion for the holidays.

Read full story
3 comments
Katy, TX

New gelato cafe opens in Katy

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Gelato originated in Italy, so when the Martula family was looking for the best recipe for their store, they went to a gelato expo in Rimini and spent a year studying numerous gelato and dessert chains abroad. They decided The Gelatist brand of gelato was the best in the world.

Read full story
1 comments
Cinco Ranch, TX

Cinco Ranch resident wins Food Network competition

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Cinco Ranch resident Hemlata Basumatary and her team, known as Jingle Sprinkles, won Food Network’s The Big Bake. Hemlata is known professionally as Hemu Basu. She spoke with Covering Katy earlier this month, about competing on Food Network, but she was not allowed to reveal her team won because the program had not been broadcast.

Read full story
Katy, TX

New principals at Schmalz and Stephens elementary schools

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Schmalz and Stephens Elementary Schools have new principals. On Friday, Superintendent Ken Gregorski appointed Kara Fox to lead Schmalz and Carole Langley to oversee Stephens.

Read full story
Harris County, TX

Kim Ogg: Athletic trainer pleads guilty to defrauding healthcare trust for retired NFL players

HARRIS COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A Harris County athletic trainer has pleaded guilty to defrauding a healthcare trust designed to help retired NFL players. Two former Texans previously pleaded guilty in connection with the same case.

Read full story
2 comments
Houston, TX

Texas Children's murder suicide victim identified

WEST HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - The woman who was the victim of a murder-suicide in the parking lot of Texas Children's West Hospital has been identified by family members.

Read full story
5 comments
Fulshear, TX

Fulshear School to be named for the city's first and only African American mayor

FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Katy News) - A Fulshear elementary school scheduled to open in the fall of 2024 will be named after the first and only African American woman to serve as the city's Mayor.

Read full story
Harris County, TX

Governor Abbott reacts to Harris County election problems in Katy and many other locations

AUSTIN (Covering Katy News) - Harris County voters in Katy and numerous other locations had trouble casting ballots on Tuesday, and now Governor Abbott is calling for an investigation.

Read full story
1 comments
Katy, TX

Seven Lakes Girls Basketball Player Named to Jr. NBA Court of Leaders

NEW YORK (Covering Katy News) - The NBA and WNBA are announcing the second group of Jr. NBA Court of Leaders, and one of the team members is Seven Lakes High School basketball star Justice Carlton.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Tompkins High School volleyball team is headed to State

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - The Tompkins High School Falcons are the Class 6A - Region III volleyball champions, beating Cinco Ranch at Houston’s Delmar Field House Saturday afternoon. It was an all Katy ISD championship game.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy