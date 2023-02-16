Katy, TX

Memorial Hermann Katy utilizing new robotic navigation, 3D imaging for surgeries

Covering Katy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=414V3h_0kpOPe9500
Neurosurgeon Dr. Wesley Jones and Director of Surgery Janie Mooneyhan of Memeorial Hermann Hospital.Photo byMemorial Hermann Katy Hospital

KATY (Covering Katy News) - Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital recently grew its surgical capabilities with a new intraoperative robotic navigation and 3D imaging platform designed to improve patient safety and surgical efficiency during cranial and spine procedures.

The first of its kind in Texas and one of the first in the U.S., the new platform can precisely track the movement of surgical instruments and enable improved visualization of patient anatomy in real-time, increasing the efficiency of cranial and spine surgery. It also provides better avenues for collecting more reliable and accurate surgical data, potentially opening a window of opportunities for further technological advancements, including the development of predictive models based on anatomical and patient-specific risk factors.

“The hospital’s new combined robotic navigation and 3D imaging platform improves and expands on traditional cranial and spine procedures as it enables intraoperative imaging capabilities that aim to increase reliability, consistency and surgical precision during minimally invasive procedures,” said Wesley H. Jones, MD, a neurosurgeon with Memorial Hermann Mischer Neuroscience Associates-Katy Neurosurgery who is using the platform. “There are many benefits to patients, but most notable are improved outcomes and the ability to have advanced neurosurgical treatment right here in the area where they work and live.”

According to the manufacturer, the robotic navigation and 3D imaging platform is the world’s first technology to combine a rigid robotic arm and full navigation capabilities into one adaptable platform for accurate trajectory alignment in cranial and spine surgery.

“At Memorial Hermann Katy, we are committed to providing the highest quality of care for our patients and look forward to the exciting opportunities and undoubtable impact this system will bring to the field of neurosurgery, robotics and navigation,” said Jerry Ashworth, CEO of Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and Memorial Hermann Cypress Hospital.

