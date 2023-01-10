Commissioner Andy Meyers appoints Swapan Dhairyawan to Fort Bend County Toll Road Authorities

Covering Katy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1myvOk_0k8rCuLf00
Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers with Swapan Dhairyawan.Photo byCommissioner Andy Meyers

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX (COV - There is a new member of the Fort Bend Toll Road Authority and the Grand Parkway Toll Road Authority. Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers’ appointment of Swapan Dhairyawan to Board of Directors of both organizations was approved on a 5-0 vote of Commissioners Court.

Dhairyawan succeeds Dean Hrbacek who was required to step down after he was elected Judge of County Court at Law 6.

“I am proud to appoint Swapan Dhairyawan to the Grand Parkway Tollway Board of Directors,” said Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers. “He is a Certified Public Accountant and understands the importance of being a good steward of the people’s money. In addition, I want to thank Dean Hrbacek for his invaluable service on the board and congratulate him for being elected Judge of County Court at Law 6 by the citizens of Fort Bend County. I am sure we will all benefit from his service.”

Dhairyawan is a Certified Public Account (CPA) with more than 26 years of private and public experience. He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in advanced accounting from Bombay University. He also holds a professional cost and management accountants’ degree.

The India Culture Center of Houston honored Dhairyawan with a Lifetime Achievement award in August 2022. He is also a member of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Houston and the recipient of several community service awards for his service to non-profit associations, including the Foundation for India Studies, the Hindus of Greater Houston, the International Hindi Association, the Indian Muslims Association for Greater Houston, Indo-American Conservatives of Texas, and Society of Indo-American Arts.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 3

Published by

Covering Katy provides news coverage of the Katy, TX area of west Houston.

Katy, TX
1K followers

More from Covering Katy

Katy, TX

Katy brewer unable to find a buyer

CITY OF KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The last day of business for Katy's Battlehops Brewing was Sunday, November 20, and its owners now say they've not been able to find a buyer.

Read full story
3 comments
Katy, TX

High volume preowned car dealership to locate along Katy Freeway at Highway 99

KATY, TX - (Covering Katy News) - CarSquad is opening a vast pre-owned auto dealership on 15 acres at the northwest corner of the Katy Freeway at Highway 99. Customers can buy, sell or trade pre-owned vehicles online or on the lot with experts helping them identify suitable cars.

Read full story
Katy, TX

Why Krispy Kreme is closing in Katy and elsewhere

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Krispy Kreme is closing many of its locations, the most recent in Katy, as it transitions to a new business model. The big Krispy Kreme sign above the front door at 1815 South Mason Road in Katy is gone, as is the Hot Now neon light, which hung in the front window, signaling that freshly made donuts were available. The only signage remaining is a small “closed permanently” message next to the front door and on the drive-thru window.

Read full story
19 comments
Katy, TX

Katy teacher decorates the White House for Christmas

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Katy Independent School District teacher Elizabeth Harden recently visited the White House and helped decorate the Presidential mansion for the holidays.

Read full story
3 comments
Katy, TX

New gelato cafe opens in Katy

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Gelato originated in Italy, so when the Martula family was looking for the best recipe for their store, they went to a gelato expo in Rimini and spent a year studying numerous gelato and dessert chains abroad. They decided The Gelatist brand of gelato was the best in the world.

Read full story
1 comments
Cinco Ranch, TX

Cinco Ranch resident wins Food Network competition

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Cinco Ranch resident Hemlata Basumatary and her team, known as Jingle Sprinkles, won Food Network’s The Big Bake. Hemlata is known professionally as Hemu Basu. She spoke with Covering Katy earlier this month, about competing on Food Network, but she was not allowed to reveal her team won because the program had not been broadcast.

Read full story
Katy, TX

New principals at Schmalz and Stephens elementary schools

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Schmalz and Stephens Elementary Schools have new principals. On Friday, Superintendent Ken Gregorski appointed Kara Fox to lead Schmalz and Carole Langley to oversee Stephens.

Read full story
Harris County, TX

Kim Ogg: Athletic trainer pleads guilty to defrauding healthcare trust for retired NFL players

HARRIS COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A Harris County athletic trainer has pleaded guilty to defrauding a healthcare trust designed to help retired NFL players. Two former Texans previously pleaded guilty in connection with the same case.

Read full story
2 comments
Houston, TX

Texas Children's murder suicide victim identified

WEST HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - The woman who was the victim of a murder-suicide in the parking lot of Texas Children's West Hospital has been identified by family members.

Read full story
5 comments
Fulshear, TX

Fulshear School to be named for the city's first and only African American mayor

FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Katy News) - A Fulshear elementary school scheduled to open in the fall of 2024 will be named after the first and only African American woman to serve as the city's Mayor.

Read full story
Harris County, TX

Governor Abbott reacts to Harris County election problems in Katy and many other locations

AUSTIN (Covering Katy News) - Harris County voters in Katy and numerous other locations had trouble casting ballots on Tuesday, and now Governor Abbott is calling for an investigation.

Read full story
1 comments
Katy, TX

Seven Lakes Girls Basketball Player Named to Jr. NBA Court of Leaders

NEW YORK (Covering Katy News) - The NBA and WNBA are announcing the second group of Jr. NBA Court of Leaders, and one of the team members is Seven Lakes High School basketball star Justice Carlton.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Tompkins High School volleyball team is headed to State

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - The Tompkins High School Falcons are the Class 6A - Region III volleyball champions, beating Cinco Ranch at Houston’s Delmar Field House Saturday afternoon. It was an all Katy ISD championship game.

Read full story
Harris County, TX

Death Sentence for man who murdered Harris County Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - Robert Solis received a death sentence for murdering Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal during a 2019 traffic stop. “The defendant executed a uniformed deputy by shooting him in cold blood in broad daylight, said Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg. “That makes him the worst of the worst, which is why we asked jurors to sentence him to death.”

Read full story
Katy, TX

Katy school board approves boundary modifications for several elementary schools

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Rapid growth in the northwest portion of Katy ISD is resulting in changes to the attendance boundaries of several elementary schools. Currently, the northwest quadrant of Katy ISD is experiencing increased growth due to several new housing developments and businesses coming to the area. Elementary #45 and #46 are located and will open in the fall of 2023.

Read full story
Harris County, TX

Jane Fonda to campaign with Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo this weekend

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - Actress and political activist Jane Fonda will be block-walking with Democratic Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo this weekend. Fonda is an environmental activist who says Hidalgo is a better choice than Republican Alexandra Del Moral Mealer.

Read full story
140 comments
Fulshear, TX

Jordan High School Teacher Named Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction

FULSHEAR, TX (Covering Katy News) – A teacher at Jordan High School is the Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction. Hailey-Ann Booth was selected for the award by The National Society of High School Scholars.

Read full story
Katy, TX

Dr. Gregorski’s State of the School District address be live-streamed and focus on ‘Excellence’

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Katy Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Ken Gregorski will deliver his State of the District Address Friday, 8 a.m. at the Merrell Center. It will also be live-streamed for those who are not there in person. https://www.katyisd.org/domain/5893.

Read full story
1 comments
Fort Bend County, TX

Fort Bend County prostitution arrest now looks like human trafficking

BOOTH, TX (Covering Katy News) – The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office suspects human trafficking after rescuing a woman held at gunpoint in Booth, a small community south of Sugar Land.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy