Why Krispy Kreme is closing in Katy and elsewhere

The Krispy Kreme sign at the company's Katy, TX location was removed in December 2022. Photo by Covering Katy News

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Krispy Kreme is closing many of its locations, the most recent in Katy, as it transitions to a new business model.

The big Krispy Kreme sign above the front door at 1815 South Mason Road in Katy is gone, as is the Hot Now neon light, which hung in the front window, signaling that freshly made donuts were available. The only signage remaining is a small “closed permanently” message next to the front door and on the drive-thru window.

Paper covers all of the windows. The front door still lists the Christmas and New Years’ hours, but the store closed before those holidays.

The shutdown comes after two stores in Dallas and two in Houston turned off the lights in 2022 as part of a new distribution system.

The company has moved from stores that only make doughnuts in-house and sell them fresh, to a hub and spoke model, where Krispy Kreme makes donuts in one location and distributes them to grocery stores and convenience stores.

Krispy Kreme is trying new things, even teaming up with McDonald’s to test market sales of their donuts at a limited number of locations in Kentucky and North Carolina.

This sign was posted at the former Krispy Kreme Katy, TX location. Photo by Covering Katy News

“We’ve been addressing this issue of not being as available to people over the last few years by taking control of the network to buy out the franchisees in all the major urban centers across America,” Krispy Kreme COO Josh Charlesworth told investors during a recent conference.

Covering Katy has reached out to Krispy Kreme for additional details about its new plans. We will update this story if corporate executives respond.

Hurts Donut also left Katy in October 2020. They moved from Spring Green Boulevard to the ritzy Memorial Drive in Houston, near the Rice Military neighborhood.

Still, there are donut chains that believe in the Katy market. As Covering Katy reported, Tim Horton’s opened on September 9, at Clay Road near North Mason Road, just off the Grand Parkway. VooDoo Donut opened in November at 1301 North Fry Road between the Katy Freeway and Park Row. VooDoo also recently opened a store in Cypress.

Fans of hot donuts don’t have to worry; it’s not a donut desert along South Mason Road near Highland Knolls Drive. The Shipley Do-Nut store on South Mason Road, a short distance north of the former Krispy Kreme location, remains in business and keeps making hot donuts and kolaches.