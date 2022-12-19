Katy, TX

Katy teacher decorates the White House for Christmas

Covering Katy

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Katy Independent School District teacher Elizabeth Harden recently visited the White House and helped decorate the Presidential mansion for the holidays.

It's an annual tradition where the public can apply to decorate, but only a tiny percentage of the applicants are accepted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3btD8y_0jn5EARL00
Elizabeth Harden at the White House.Photo byElizabeth Harden

"I applied through the White House website. Anyone can apply," Harden said. "To my disbelief, I was chosen!" She says a friend encouraged her to apply.

Harden explained in her application that her father was an army veteran, and she wanted to do it in honor of her mother, who died from COVID. She also said she wanted to share the experience with her students. So on Tuesday, December 13, she incorporated her White House experiences into her daily lesson.

Harden is a gifted and talented teacher who instructs students at Rhoads, Leonard, and McRoberts elementary schools. She says many other school teachers from all over the country were also selected to decorate the White House.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XnKVc_0jn5EARL00
Decorations at the White House.Photo byElizabeth Harden

Harden told her students about First Lady Jill Biden visiting with the volunteers. Biden is also an educator. She has a doctorate in education and was a professor of English at Northern Virginia Community College before her husband became President.

"Dr. Biden expressed her heart-felt gratitude and said both she and President Biden were amazed at the beauty of every room," Harden said.

The White House theme for the 2022 holidays is We the People, which are the opening words of the U.S. Constitution, used to explain the founding document's purpose and guiding principles. The full text is We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.

She says it was an honor to represent Katy ISD and the Houston area. She also learned a tremendous amount about the White House.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uPc8j_0jn5EARL00
Christmas trees at the White House.Photo byElizabeth Harden

"I learned more than I could imagine about the White House's history and holiday traditions. I was very proud knowing I was decorating 'The People's House.' I was excited to bring this experience back to my friends, family, and students."

Harden also made many friends during her brief visit to The People's House.

"The White House is a magical place," Harden said. "I volunteered with over 150 people from around the country, and by the end, we felt like lifelong family and friends."

