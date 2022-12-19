Katy, TX

New gelato cafe opens in Katy

Covering Katy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FW8JB_0jn534j200
Photo byDennis Spellman

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Gelato originated in Italy, so when the Martula family was looking for the best recipe for their store, they went to a gelato expo in Rimini and spent a year studying numerous gelato and dessert chains abroad. They decided The Gelatist brand of gelato was the best in the world.

They opened the first U.S. Gelatist location in October 2021 at 6300 FM 1463 near FM 1093. It is where Katy meets Fulshear. The Katy location is a family business with a family atmosphere, co-owned by Adriana Martula and her brother Samir.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jKK0F_0jn534j200
Gelato pops at The Gelatist in Katy.Photo byDennis Spellman

They love the taste, creaminess and the simplicity of The Gelatist recipes consisting of milk, cream, and flavorings perfected by Cesare Toffolon, one of The Gelatist's Italian founders.

"He is a gelato scientist. He does not come out of the laboratory until he makes it perfect," Adriana said.

The Gelatist pistachio and Sicily flavors won awards in Italy.

"They are the best in Italy," Adriana said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=209SON_0jn534j200
A gelato cake made by The Gelatist.Photo byThe Gelatist

Even difficult to replicate flavors like bubble gum and cotton candy taste authentic. The fruit-gelato has a truly authentic flavor.

"That's because we use seasonal fruit," Adriana said.

The Gelatist in Katy has all of the popular flavors including stracciatella, chocolate mint, Reese's, and coconut Nutella. Their two most popular gelatos are Ferrero Rocher and pistachio.

Gluten free, dairy free, and sugar free gelato options are also available.

The Gelatist menu includes crepes, waffles pancakes, cannolis, gelato cakes, espresso, and other pastries.

Adriana remembers eating Gelatist gelato in Poland while visiting her grandmother.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vmv5z_0jn534j200
Photo byThe Gelatist

"It's the best gelato in my grandmother's town. People would drive for miles around to eat it," she said. "This brings back warm memories of my grandmother and family in Poland."

Warm memories are something they're creating at the store in Katy. The interior has elements of a well-designed home, with square-paneled walls and large front windows illuminating the open layout.

Manager Jesse Grimm says he loves serving the public, especially the kids.

"They come in, and their eyes are wide open," Jesse said. "It's nice, the customers come in and they are happy, I get to know them. We have a conversation."

The Martula’s are looking forward to expanding the franchise by opening more locations in the Houston area.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Covering Katy provides news coverage of the Katy, TX area of west Houston.

Katy, TX
939 followers

More from Covering Katy

Katy, TX

Katy teacher decorates the White House for Christmas

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Katy Independent School District teacher Elizabeth Harden recently visited the White House and helped decorate the Presidential mansion for the holidays.

Read full story
3 comments
Cinco Ranch, TX

Cinco Ranch resident wins Food Network competition

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Cinco Ranch resident Hemlata Basumatary and her team, known as Jingle Sprinkles, won Food Network’s The Big Bake. Hemlata is known professionally as Hemu Basu. She spoke with Covering Katy earlier this month, about competing on Food Network, but she was not allowed to reveal her team won because the program had not been broadcast.

Read full story
Katy, TX

New principals at Schmalz and Stephens elementary schools

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Schmalz and Stephens Elementary Schools have new principals. On Friday, Superintendent Ken Gregorski appointed Kara Fox to lead Schmalz and Carole Langley to oversee Stephens.

Read full story
Harris County, TX

Kim Ogg: Athletic trainer pleads guilty to defrauding healthcare trust for retired NFL players

HARRIS COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A Harris County athletic trainer has pleaded guilty to defrauding a healthcare trust designed to help retired NFL players. Two former Texans previously pleaded guilty in connection with the same case.

Read full story
2 comments
Houston, TX

Texas Children's murder suicide victim identified

WEST HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - The woman who was the victim of a murder-suicide in the parking lot of Texas Children's West Hospital has been identified by family members.

Read full story
5 comments
Fulshear, TX

Fulshear School to be named for the city's first and only African American mayor

FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Katy News) - A Fulshear elementary school scheduled to open in the fall of 2024 will be named after the first and only African American woman to serve as the city's Mayor.

Read full story
Harris County, TX

Governor Abbott reacts to Harris County election problems in Katy and many other locations

AUSTIN (Covering Katy News) - Harris County voters in Katy and numerous other locations had trouble casting ballots on Tuesday, and now Governor Abbott is calling for an investigation.

Read full story
1 comments
Katy, TX

Seven Lakes Girls Basketball Player Named to Jr. NBA Court of Leaders

NEW YORK (Covering Katy News) - The NBA and WNBA are announcing the second group of Jr. NBA Court of Leaders, and one of the team members is Seven Lakes High School basketball star Justice Carlton.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Tompkins High School volleyball team is headed to State

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - The Tompkins High School Falcons are the Class 6A - Region III volleyball champions, beating Cinco Ranch at Houston’s Delmar Field House Saturday afternoon. It was an all Katy ISD championship game.

Read full story
Harris County, TX

Death Sentence for man who murdered Harris County Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - Robert Solis received a death sentence for murdering Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal during a 2019 traffic stop. “The defendant executed a uniformed deputy by shooting him in cold blood in broad daylight, said Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg. “That makes him the worst of the worst, which is why we asked jurors to sentence him to death.”

Read full story
Katy, TX

Katy school board approves boundary modifications for several elementary schools

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Rapid growth in the northwest portion of Katy ISD is resulting in changes to the attendance boundaries of several elementary schools. Currently, the northwest quadrant of Katy ISD is experiencing increased growth due to several new housing developments and businesses coming to the area. Elementary #45 and #46 are located and will open in the fall of 2023.

Read full story
Harris County, TX

Jane Fonda to campaign with Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo this weekend

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - Actress and political activist Jane Fonda will be block-walking with Democratic Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo this weekend. Fonda is an environmental activist who says Hidalgo is a better choice than Republican Alexandra Del Moral Mealer.

Read full story
140 comments
Fulshear, TX

Jordan High School Teacher Named Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction

FULSHEAR, TX (Covering Katy News) – A teacher at Jordan High School is the Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction. Hailey-Ann Booth was selected for the award by The National Society of High School Scholars.

Read full story
Katy, TX

Dr. Gregorski’s State of the School District address be live-streamed and focus on ‘Excellence’

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Katy Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Ken Gregorski will deliver his State of the District Address Friday, 8 a.m. at the Merrell Center. It will also be live-streamed for those who are not there in person. https://www.katyisd.org/domain/5893.

Read full story
1 comments
Fort Bend County, TX

Fort Bend County prostitution arrest now looks like human trafficking

BOOTH, TX (Covering Katy News) – The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office suspects human trafficking after rescuing a woman held at gunpoint in Booth, a small community south of Sugar Land.

Read full story
Sugar Land, TX

Fulshear and Sugar Land residents convicted of health care fraud

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) – A Fulshear man and a Sugar Land man will serve 10-year sentences for committing health care fraud. Francis Ekene, 71, of Sugar Land, was sentenced this week, according to U.S. Attorney Jennifer Lowery. Alfred Olotin Alatan, 63, of Fulshear, was sentenced earlier. Alatan was considered the scheme leader.

Read full story
4 comments
Fort Bend County, TX

Carlos Guzman named Fort Bend County Economic Development Director

RICHMOND, TX (Covering Katy News) - Carlos Guzman is the new Fort Bend County Economic Development Director, and he’ll be introduced at a news conference Monday. Guzman has more than 16 years of economic development experience working for local and regional organizations throughout Texas. He’s worked for the City of Dallas and the Greater Houston Partnership. He previously served as the Executive Director of the Pasadena Economic Development Corporation.

Read full story
Katy, TX

Political consultant convicted in failed scheme to influence 2020 Katy area primary

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - A Democratic political consultant was convicted today for a failed scheme to affect the outcome of a Katy area Democratic primary race for Texas State Representative.

Read full story
3 comments
Katy, TX

Life Flight called to Katy after another Harris County road rage shooting

KATY, FORT BEND COUNTY - (Covering Katy News) - A Katy area driver is recovering from a gunshot wound to the buttocks following an apparent road rage incident on Interstate 10.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy