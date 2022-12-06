Texas Children's murder suicide victim identified

Houston Police Department Asst. Chief Ban Tien holds a news conference on Sunday outside of Texas Children's West Hospital. Photo by Houston Police/Facebook

WEST HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - The woman who was the victim of a murder-suicide in the parking lot of Texas Children's West Hospital has been identified by family members.

The crime happened Sunday, December 4, 2022, at the hospital's Katy Freeway location.

Family members tell KTRK 13 that Kenia Osorio, 32, was shot by a man she was dating.

Houston Police say the shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. inside a car. Assistant police chief Ban Tien confirmed that Osorio's 8-year-old daughter was also in the vehicle when it happened.

In the minutes after the shooting, the girl was brought inside the hospital to be evaluated by doctors. Her mental stability is unknown, but she was not physically injured according to HPD.

"The child is not hurt. She is not injured," Assistant Chief Tien said.

The family told KTRK that Osorio and her husband, who share two children, were going through a divorce but had recently decided to reconcile. They said things became tense with the boyfriend when he learned that the couple was going to reconcile.

The child who witnessed the shooting and her brother are now with their father. The father has declined to speak about what happened.

