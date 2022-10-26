Death Sentence for man who murdered Harris County Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal

Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal Harris County Sheriff's Office

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - Robert Solis received a death sentence for murdering Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal during a 2019 traffic stop.

“The defendant executed a uniformed deputy by shooting him in cold blood in broad daylight, said Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg. “That makes him the worst of the worst, which is why we asked jurors to sentence him to death.”

Dhaliwal, the first observant Sikh deputy in county history, was working patrol when he pulled Solis over in the 14800 block of Willancy Court on Sept. 27, 2019.

Jurors were also told about the defendant’s long history of violence.

“The trauma he inflicted on so many victims didn’t stop. It was heartbreaking to find victim after victim. It was just heartbreaking,” said Assistant District Attorney Katie Warren, who prosecuted the case with ADA Lauren Bard.

Warren noted that Dhaliwal was not just a trailblazer in the law enforcement community but an exceptional officer according to prosecutors.

“Deputy Dhaliwal was a pillar of this community, and when it came to law enforcement, he set the bar,” Warren said. “His loss is a loss that every single one of us feels. But, we’re glad today that this jury was able to give justice.”

Robert Solis Harris County Jail booking photo

Testimony for a jury to determine the defendant’s guilt or innocence began Oct. 10, the day he fired his three defense attorneys and elected to represent himself.

A jury convicted Solis of capital murder on Oct. 17.

Following the guilty verdict, a sentencing phase began in which jurors determined whether Solis should get the death penalty or life without the possibility of parole.