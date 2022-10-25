Katy school board approves boundary modifications for several elementary schools

The Katy ISD school board Katy ISD

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Rapid growth in the northwest portion of Katy ISD is resulting in changes to the attendance boundaries of several elementary schools.

Currently, the northwest quadrant of Katy ISD is experiencing increased growth due to several new housing developments and businesses coming to the area. Elementary #45 and #46 are located and will open in the fall of 2023.

The Katy Independent School District Board of Trustees approved an attendance boundary modification for two of the district’s future elementary schools, Elementary #45 and #46, as well as areas served by Bethke, Campbell, Golbow, Hutsell, Leonard, McElwain and McRoberts elementary schools.

This change will address the rapid growth in the neighborhoods surrounding those campuses. The new ABM will go into effect for the 2023-2024 academic year.

Periodic boundary modifications help balance enrollment across Katy ISD campuses. This past July, the district began surveying families identified as potentially impacted by the boundary modifications.

“ABMs are commonly known to take place when a new campus is set to open,” said Ted Vierling, Chief Operations Officer at Katy ISD. “However, this same process can be utilized when the district observes schools being over-utilized or under-utilized. With tonight’s approval, several Katy ISD quadrants will see relief for the next two to three years,” Vierling added.

To view the final ABM modifications, visit the Katy ISD ABM website.

Katy ISD has an enrollment of more than 85,700 students. For the second year in a row, Katy ISD has been named the #1 Public School District in the Houston Area and also received an A+ overall grade according to the 2023 Niche Best Schools list. Out of 1,018 school districts ranked in Texas, Katy ISD took the top spot for the Greater Houston area and #12 in the state.