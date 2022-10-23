Jane Fonda to campaign with Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo this weekend

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=209Ccv_0ij0bLrl00
Hidalgo campaign

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - Actress and political activist Jane Fonda will be block-walking with Democratic Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo this weekend.

Fonda is an environmental activist who says Hidalgo is a better choice than Republican Alexandra Del Moral Mealer.

Fonda is an Academy Award-winning actress, but when it comes to politics, she is likely best known for her famous, or infamous, trip to Vietnam during the war. During that trip, she sat on a North Vietnamese anti-aircraft gun in Hanoi, leaving many with the impression that she'd like to shoot down American planes.

According to the Washington Post, lawmakers saw her actions as treasonous, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars wanted her tried as a traitor.

Mealer is a combat veteran, earned an MBA and a law degree from Harvard, and is a second-generation Hispanic American.

Jane Fonda's climate political action committee wants to "defeat fossil fuel supporters and elect climate champions at all levels of government."

Fonda's PAC reportedly said, "time and again, the judge and her team have invested in the communities most at risk, advanced green infrastructure, focused on preventing and mitigating future disasters and set a model for the rest of the nation as a renewable energy corridor."

Mealer says her plan is "to prioritize public safety" and return authority to elected officials. Mealer says Hidalgo chose to spend $17 million a year fighting environmental crimes rather than attempting to reduce the murder rate.

"She conscientiously chose to fund additional environmental law prosecutors when [District Attorney] Kim Ogg said, 'I need another 100 felony prosecutors,'" Mealer said. "Lina gave her zero."

