Jordan High School Teacher Named Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction

FULSHEAR, TX (Covering Katy News) – A teacher at Jordan High School is the Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction. Hailey-Ann Booth was selected for the award by The National Society of High School Scholars.

Booth, who is the school’s Career Technology Education Department Chair and the Jordan High School 2021 Teacher of the Year. She was nominated by a student for her commitment to being a role model for her students.

“Being selected for this award is truly an honor,” said Hailey-Ann Booth. “Guiding students in one of the most transitional periods of their lives is my priority. My passion is to inspire students to grow and develop as leaders, and it is extremely rewarding to be able to contribute to their academic career."

Jordan High School is a Katy Independent School District high school located in Fulshear's Cross Creek Ranch neighborhood. It opened to students in 2020. The school is the ninth high school that its school district has established.

It was collectively named after the Jordan family.

Each year, student members of NSHSS are invited to nominate educators who have made the most significant contribution to their academic success for the Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction award. The award recognizes those exemplary educators whose passion inspires students to strive for success.

The NSHSS seeks to advance the goals and aspirations of high-achieving students through unique learning experiences, scholarships, internships, international study and peer networks. NSHSS is continually seeking new ways to provide lifetime learning and growth opportunities for academically talented and accomplished student leaders, and the educators who support them.