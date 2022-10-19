Dr. Gregorski’s State of the School District address be live-streamed and focus on ‘Excellence’

Dr. Ken Gregorski, Katy ISD Superintendent Katy ISD photo

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Katy Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Ken Gregorski will deliver his State of the District Address Friday, 8 a.m. at the Merrell Center. It will also be live-streamed for those who are not there in person. https://www.katyisd.org/domain/5893

Dr. Gregorski will remind the public that, once again, Katy ISD was named the top school district in the Houston area by Niche.

Gregorski’s remarks will reinforce that despite past challenges, including a post-COVID environment, Katy ISD students, teachers, staff, and community members have demonstrated that the district can continue to be a leader in educational excellence by working together.

Gregorski will also speak on the district’s plans regarding school funding, legislative priorities, teacher retention, and current and future bond programs to address student growth.

“Katy ISD is known for its state-of-the-art educational experiences and resources, Gregorski said. “It’s important to note that families want to be a part of the Katy ISD family because of the quality of our teachers and staff. The experiences our educators and employees create within the classroom, in our performance halls, and on our athletic fields are exceptional,” added Gregorski.

Among the other achievements Gregorski may reference: