Fort Bend County prostitution arrest now looks like human trafficking

Shawn Parker FBCSO photo

BOOTH, TX (Covering Katy News) – The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office suspects human trafficking after rescuing a woman held at gunpoint in Booth, a small community south of Sugar Land.

A woman and two men face prostitution and drug charges. Human trafficking may be added to the charges as the investigation unfolds.

On Thursday, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 7400 block of Monarch Forest Lane after receiving a report of an adult female held at gunpoint. The female victim was removed from the home by Sheriff’s deputies. The Fort Bend County Regional SWAT Team responded as a precaution.

Shanice Miller FBCSO photo

Shanice Nicole Miller, 29, is charged with Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Identify, and Promotion of Prostitution. Miller remains in custody at the Fort Bend County Jail. Her bail is $50,000.

Vernon Lawrence Green, 35, and Shawn Russell Parker, 31, are charged with felony Possession of Marijuana. Bail for Green and Parker is pending. Parker was also charged with Failure to Identify as a Fugitive.

Vernon Green FBCSO photo

The case remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Human Trafficking Unit and the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office to determine the events that led to the alleged aggravated assault. Additionally, the Human Trafficking investigation will continue to identify other suspects and victims who may be involved.

“I applaud the quick work of our deputies and Human Trafficking investigators,” said Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan.

The Sheriff’s Office has a 24/7 hotline for citizens to send tips on human trafficking. The number is 281-341-3800.