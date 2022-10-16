Sugar Land, TX

Fulshear and Sugar Land residents convicted of health care fraud

Covering Katy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Tgu6_0ia9SUEt00
The trial and sentencing took place at the Bob Casey Federal Courthouse in HoustonGoogle

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) – A Fulshear man and a Sugar Land man will serve 10-year sentences for committing health care fraud.

Francis Ekene, 71, of Sugar Land, was sentenced this week, according to U.S. Attorney Jennifer Lowery. Alfred Olotin Alatan, 63, of Fulshear, was sentenced earlier. Alatan was considered the scheme leader.

For health reasons, Ekene asked for a lighter sentence, but Jude Sim Lake denied that request saying said it was vital for him to serve his punishment. Lake is an appointee of Republican President Ronald Reagan.

Alatan and Ekene operated health clinics in Houston.

At trial, the jury heard Alatan hired recruiters to supply patient information that could be used for the scheme. Additional testimony revealed a doctor had signed off on plan of care forms when patients were not actually under his care.

Former employees Susana Bermudez and Rita Kpotie Smith also testified. According to their testimony, Alatan and Ekene assisted in the scheme. However, the defense attempted to convince the jury that Alatan and Ekene were not involved in the daily operations and did not know the services were unnecessary and fraudulent.

Alatan and Ekene will remain free on bond until they're assigned to federal prisons to serve their sentences. Lowery says that will happen soon.

Bermudez and Smith, both 55, previously pleaded guilty to their roles as co-conspirators in the scheme. Bermudez is serving a two-and-a-half-year sentence. Smith is serving a five-year sentence.

The Department of Health and Human Services - Office of Inspector General investigated with the assistance of the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Tina Ansari and Grace Murphy prosecuted the case, and paralegal Judith Cardona assisted.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# health care fraud

Comments / 4

Published by

Covering Katy provides news coverage of the Katy, TX area of west Houston.

Katy, TX
826 followers

More from Covering Katy

Katy, TX

Dr. Gregorski’s State of the School District address be live-streamed and focus on ‘Excellence’

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Katy Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Ken Gregorski will deliver his State of the District Address Friday, 8 a.m. at the Merrell Center. It will also be live-streamed for those who are not there in person. https://www.katyisd.org/domain/5893.

Read full story
Fort Bend County, TX

Fort Bend County prostitution arrest now looks like human trafficking

BOOTH, TX (Covering Katy News) – The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office suspects human trafficking after rescuing a woman held at gunpoint in Booth, a small community south of Sugar Land.

Read full story
Fort Bend County, TX

Carlos Guzman named Fort Bend County Economic Development Director

RICHMOND, TX (Covering Katy News) - Carlos Guzman is the new Fort Bend County Economic Development Director, and he’ll be introduced at a news conference Monday. Guzman has more than 16 years of economic development experience working for local and regional organizations throughout Texas. He’s worked for the City of Dallas and the Greater Houston Partnership. He previously served as the Executive Director of the Pasadena Economic Development Corporation.

Read full story
Katy, TX

Political consultant convicted in failed scheme to influence 2020 Katy area primary

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - A Democratic political consultant was convicted today for a failed scheme to affect the outcome of a Katy area Democratic primary race for Texas State Representative.

Read full story
3 comments
Katy, TX

Life Flight called to Katy after another Harris County road rage shooting

KATY, FORT BEND COUNTY - (Covering Katy News) - A Katy area driver is recovering from a gunshot wound to the buttocks following an apparent road rage incident on Interstate 10.

Read full story
5 comments
Katy, TX

Accused Westpark Tollway gunman, who lives in Katy, released on bond

HARRIS COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A man accused of shooting four bullets at a vehicle on the Westpark Tollway has posted bond. He can return to his home in Katy’s Grand Lakes subdivision.

Read full story
21 comments
Katy, TX

Tim Hortons opens first Texas location in Katy

KATY (Covering Katy News) - Tim Hortons Coffee and Bakery chose Katy as its first location in Texas. It opened on September 9, at Clay Road near North Mason Road, just off the Grand Parkway.

Read full story
Harris County, TX

Child molester who assaulted three preteen girls gets life in prison

HOUSTON - A child molester who assaulted three preteen girls beginning in 1999 was sentenced to life in prison. “This predator attacked the children of his friends and acquaintances, and even took advantage of them after meeting them in church, where they should have been safest,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “He stole the innocence from these young girls to satisfy his own desires and now he’ll never again be a threat to any child anywhere.”

Read full story
79 comments
Fort Bend County, TX

Man arrested for alleged threat on the Fort Bend County Fair

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) – A Houston man who allegedly made a social media threat against the Fort Bend County Fair is behind bars. On Friday, the Fort Bend County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 text message saying an unknown person had made an Instagram post threatening the Fort Bend County Fair.

Read full story
Katy, TX

Katy Mills adds two stores and a well known restaurant

CITY OF KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – The Cheesecake Factory, Lucky Brand, and Miniso are new to the Katy Mills Mall. The Cheesecake Factory offers more than 250 menu selections, including appetizers, flatbread pizzas, pasta, seafood, steaks, salads, sandwiches, and much more. It is now open near Entrance 3.

Read full story
Harris County, TX

Harris County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help solving Greenhouse area cold case murder

WEST HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Homicide investigators need the public’s help solving the murder of 27-year-old Frederick Charles Kennedy Jr. who was murdered off Greenhouse Road four years ago in the Cypress area.

Read full story
1 comments
Harris County, TX

West Harris County Golf cart thieves captured on video

WEST HARRIS COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Constable Ted Heap is asking for your help identifying a suspect believed responsible for stealing two golf carts on successive nights in West Harris County.

Read full story
Cinco Ranch, TX

Gun waiving man frightens people shopping in Cinco Ranch

CINCO RANCH (Covering Katy News) - A gun-waiving man frightened people in Cinco Ranch last Friday night before deputies took him into custody. The event happened on September 16, 2022, at about 5 p.m. along the Highway 99 feeder at Cinco Ranch Boulevard. It was a high-traffic period, and many people saw the man with a gun positioned near Cinco Ranch High School.

Read full story
2 comments
Katy, TX

Katy ISD Earns an “A” in Accountability Rating System

KATY, TX [August 15, 2022] – It's report card time for school districts across the State of Texas, and Katy ISD has earned an overall A rating (91) from the Texas Education Agency’s (TEA) A-F Accountability Rating System. Out of more than 1,000 school districts in Texas, Katy ISD was one of 396 districts and the second largest school district in Texas to receive the “A” rating. Additionally, Katy ISD campuses also received letter grades that include:

Read full story
1 comments
Katy, TX

Massive Water Pipeline Project will bring relief to Katy

CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy) - There is relief in sight for City of Katy residents who are currently under mandatory water restrictions, but additional water won't be available until 2025.

Read full story
15 comments
Katy, TX

Katy ISD Ensembles Recognized at State Competition

KATY, TX – Several Katy ISD music ensembles will start their new school year with distinguished state recognition. At the end of July, the Texas Music Educators Association named Alexander Elementary Choir the number one Elementary School Choir in Texas, while Beckendorff Junior High took the top spot in the School String Orchestra Division.

Read full story
Fort Bend County, TX

18-year-old woman is missing under suspicious circumstances

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy) – The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office hopes the public can help find 18-year-old Alexandra Pineda, who is missing. Pineda is five feet one inch tall. She was last seen wearing two types of clothing, including blue pajama pants with polar bears and a black jacket. The second description of Pineda is that she was wearing a yellow shirt and gray sweat pants.

Read full story
2 comments
Fort Bend County, TX

1,000 tablets of Fentanyl recovered during bust in Richmond

RICHMOND, FORT BEND COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy) – The Fort Bend County Narcotics Task Force arrested Terrance Kenyatta Potlow, 24, and Aliyah Desiree Romero, 19, on multiple charges after drugs and weapons were found at a residence in unincorporated Richmond.

Read full story
14 comments
Houston, TX

Big catalytic converter theft ring bust in Houston connected to murder of sheriff's deputy

HOUSTON, TX (Covering Katy) - There may be fewer catalytic converter thefts in Katy following a huge bust today in Houston. Six men were arrested. They are accused of fencing stolen catalytic converters for three individuals charged with murdering Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Darren Almendarez.

Read full story
21 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy