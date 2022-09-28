Tim Hortons opens first Texas location in Katy

Tim Hortons location on Clay Road at Mason Road Covering Katy photo

KATY (Covering Katy News) - Tim Hortons Coffee and Bakery chose Katy as its first location in Texas. It opened on September 9, at Clay Road near North Mason Road, just off the Grand Parkway.

“We’re thrilled to officially introduce Tim Hortons to Katy and Texas,” said President of Tim Hortons USA, Ekrem Ozer. “They say there’s nothing like Texan hospitality, so we’re excited to combine that with our Tim Hortons community values. And when you mix in the high-quality food and coffee we are known for; we feel Texans will feel right at home at Tims!”

Coffee is always 20-minutes fresh; Tim Hortons also serves a variety of beverage options, including Cold Brew with cold foam, hot and iced lattes, its famous Iced Capp beverages, TimsBoost Energy Infusions, and Tim Horton's Refreshers. Guests can also enjoy quality food options like made-to-order breakfast sandwiches, glazed donuts, and a variety of donut holes called “Timbits.”

Tim Hortons was established in 1964 by its namesake founder and legendary professional hockey player, Tim Horton, a member of the official list of the 100 Greatest NHL Players.

Since then, Tim Hortons has grown to over 5,000 locations globally and is already one of the largest coffee chains in the U.S., with more than 600 locations primarily concentrated in Ohio, Michigan, and western New York. From Tim Hortons humble beginnings in Canada, he worked hard to become a world-class athlete. He opened coffee shops in Canada so people had “a place where anyone can go at any time and feel at home.”