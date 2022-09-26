Man arrested for alleged threat on the Fort Bend County Fair

Javon Jackson Fort Bend County Jail photo

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) – A Houston man who allegedly made a social media threat against the Fort Bend County Fair is behind bars.

On Friday, the Fort Bend County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 text message saying an unknown person had made an Instagram post threatening the Fort Bend County Fair.

“The post was widely shared on Instagram and caused alarm to the Fort Bend County community,” said a statement from the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office identified the user of the Instagram account as Javon Otis Jackson. Detectives say Jackson admitted to making the post.

He’s charged with making a terrorist threat, a class B misdemeanor.

On Saturday night, Jackson was still in custody at the Fort Bend County Jail. His bond is $5,000.

“We have zero tolerance when it comes to the safety of our citizens and visitors,” said Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan. “If anyone has any suspicions concerning someone making a threat of any kind, report it to local law enforcement immediately.”

The first Fort Bend County Fair was held October 6-8, 1933. The original fairground was located between Richmond and Rosenberg, on the property now occupied by Fiesta on Avenue H. In 1974, the fairground was moved to the existing location on State Highway 36 just south of U.S. Highway 59 in Rosenberg.

Youth education has always been a primary focus of fair activities. In recent years, the development of a scholarship program has provided deserving Fort Bend County students with scholarships to Texas colleges and universities. Forty scholarships are awarded to high school students annually.

Through the years, the Fort Bend County Fair has grown into one of the largest and most successful fairs in the state. Residents of the county eagerly anticipate visiting with friends and neighbors at some of the many activities the Fair has to offer.

The Fort Bend County fair runs through Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The fairgrounds are located at 4310 TX-36, Rosenberg, TX 77471.