Katy Mills adds two stores and a well known restaurant

Cheesecake from the Cheesecake Factory Cheesecake Factor photo

CITY OF KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – The Cheesecake Factory, Lucky Brand, and Miniso are new to the Katy Mills Mall.

The Cheesecake Factory offers more than 250 menu selections, including appetizers, flatbread pizzas, pasta, seafood, steaks, salads, sandwiches, and much more. It is now open near Entrance 3.

Miniso is a unique variety store offering household and consumer goods, including cosmetics, stationery, toys, and kitchenware. It is now open next to Forever 21.

Lucky Brand sells a complete collection of sportswear, activewear, accessories, and fragrance for men, women, and children. It opens on September 30, 2022, next to Coach.

"We were invited to the Cheesecake Factory's soft launch party and loved it. They provided us with a sample of several varieties of Cheesecake for desert. It was yummy," said a patron who only wanted to be identified as Allison.

In 2022, The Cheesecake Factory was named to the FORTUNE Magazine "100 Best Companies to Work For" list for the ninth consecutive year. In 2021, the company also ranked as a Best Workplace for Millennials in addition to being named to the PEOPLE Companies that Care® list.

“Since opening our first restaurant in Beverly Hills in 1978, we have strived to create a very special company with a culture of doing the right thing and giving back to our communities, said David Overton, Founder, Chairman and CEO of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated. "It is a wonderful acknowledgment of the environment we have worked to create with our 45,000 staff members.”