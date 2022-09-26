Harris County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help solving Greenhouse area cold case murder

Frederick Kennedy Harris County Sheriff's Office photo

WEST HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Homicide investigators need the public’s help solving the murder of 27-year-old Frederick Charles Kennedy Jr. who was murdered off Greenhouse Road four years ago in the Cypress area.

On Thursday, August 2, 2018, at approximately 1:40 a.m., Harris County Sheriff's Office Patrol deputies were dispatched to an apartment complex at 5751 Greenhouse Road for a crime that was in progress. The location is across the street from Cypress Lakes High School. It's proximity to the high school has been a concern of some Cypress area residents, even thought the crime did not happen during school hours.

Upon arrival, deputies found Kennedy lying in a common area of the complex. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel.

Witnesses stated that four males were seen fleeing the scene.

Robbery is believed to be the motive. Three different vehicles were observed leaving the complex directly after the shooting, they are a light colored Lincoln MKZ, a dark colored GMC or Chevrolet truck and a gray colored Ford Edge.

The surveillance video link is here: https://bit.ly/2M5xuNS

Anyone with information is urged to call the HCSO Homicide unit at 713-274-9100.

Crime Stoppers may pay up $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office did not reveal why they are seeking tips at this time.