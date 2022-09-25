West Harris County Golf cart thieves captured on video

The suspect's truck pulling a stolen golf cart Constable Ted Heap photo

WEST HARRIS COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Constable Ted Heap is asking for your help identifying a suspect believed responsible for stealing two golf carts on successive nights in West Harris County.

The carts were stolen from a parking garage in the 500 block of Westlake Park Blvd. on August 31. Thieves returned the following night and stole a second golf cart.

Westlake Park Blvd. is east of Highway 6 near Eldridge Parkway.

Surveillance video captured images of the suspect. He is heavyset, white, male, and has a heavy beard. He wore a dark jogging suit with matching pants, a hoodie, a dark cap with an orange-looking bill, and black-and-white Nike sneakers.

Suspect number 1 Constable Ted Heap photo

Cameras captured a white extended cab pickup pulling a flatbed trailer and a black crew cab with a gray hood leaving the scene.

Suspect number 2 Constable Ted Heap photo

Contact Sgt. Rico at the Precinct 5 Constable's Office if you recognize the suspects and their trucks or can provide any other important information. The email address for Rico is consuelo.rico@cn5.hctx.net.

