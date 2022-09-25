Gun waiving man frightens people shopping in Cinco Ranch

LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch Covering Katy News photo

CINCO RANCH (Covering Katy News) - A gun-waiving man frightened people in Cinco Ranch last Friday night before deputies took him into custody.

The event happened on September 16, 2022, at about 5 p.m. along the Highway 99 feeder at Cinco Ranch Boulevard. It was a high-traffic period, and many people saw the man with a gun positioned near Cinco Ranch High School.

"It was a pellet gun, but we did not know that at first," said Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell. "We saw a black gun."

According to Constable Norvell, it was a cry for help by a man who surrendered without incident.

"We arrived, and he complied and was taken to a mental health facility," Norvell said.

But the news spread quickly at the LaCenterra shopping center. Isa Mandalandano was shopping at LaCenterra when another patron told her to get in her car and leave or go to a store and take cover.

"I ran with my son into Athleta," Mandalandano said. She told the staff about the gunman and said the store was locked down and secured in less than 30 seconds.

Mandalandano is a former school teacher who has participated in live lockdown drills. She said the staff's reaction was impressive.

"It was clear that not only were they all familiar with the lockdown protocol but had practiced it recently," Mandalandano said.

Once they were secure in another part of the store, they had to wait patiently and hope for the best.

"The managers gave us frequent updates as they communicated with law enforcement, continually monitoring the cameras to ensure no one had shot the door and entered the store. And they remained kind and calm throughout."

Soon they learned the person with the gun was apprehended, although they did not know his weapon was a BB gun.

"I'm so thankful that my son and I were in the hands of such capable and caring women, Mandalandano said about the Athleta staff.

The communications firm that represents LaCenterra provided the following statement, "The LaCenterra team is thrilled with the way their tenant reacted regarding the incident outside of their property."