Katy ISD Earns an “A” in Accountability Rating System

KATY, TX [August 15, 2022] – It's report card time for school districts across the State of Texas, and Katy ISD has earned an overall A rating (91) from the Texas Education Agency’s (TEA) A-F Accountability Rating System. Out of more than 1,000 school districts in Texas, Katy ISD was one of 396 districts and the second largest school district in Texas to receive the “A” rating.  Additionally, Katy ISD campuses also received letter grades that include:

  • 37 campuses earned an overall A
  • 26 campuses earned an overall B
  • 6 campuses earned an overall C

The TEA’s A-F rating system is very similar to the letter grades that students receive for their academic assignments. The agency uses the accountability system to evaluate the academic performance of Texas public schools.  Its overall rating is based on three domains, which include:

  • Student Achievement – evaluates performance across all subjects for students, on both general and alternate assessments; College, Career and Military Readiness (CCMR) indicators; and graduation rates.  Katy ISD earned a 92 in this domain.
  • School Progress – measures district and campus outcomes in two areas that include the number of students that grew at least one year academically (or are on track) as measured by the STAAR results and the achievement of all students relative to districts or campuses with similar economically disadvantaged percentages. Katy ISD earned a 92 in this domain.
  • Closing the Gaps – uses disaggregated data to demonstrate differentials among racial/ethnic groups, socioeconomic backgrounds and other factors.  Katy ISD earned a 96 in this domain.

“The “A+” in our district’s name is a constant reminder of the world-class education our teachers and staff deliver to each Katy ISD student, every day,” said Superintendent Ken Gregorski.  “The district’s TEA accountability rating reflects the hard work of our educators, their dedication to all learners, and demonstrates our entire staff and community’s commitment to educational excellence,” added Gregorski.

