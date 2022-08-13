Katy ISD Ensembles Recognized at State Competition

KISD

KATY, TX – Several Katy ISD music ensembles will start their new school year with distinguished state recognition.

At the end of July, the Texas Music Educators Association named Alexander Elementary Choir the number one Elementary School Choir in Texas, while Beckendorff Junior High took the top spot in the School String Orchestra Division.

Six other Katy ISD music groups were among the top 10 recognitions. Alexander Elementary Choir and Beckendorff Junior High Orchestra received an honorary invitation to perform at the February 2023 TMEA Convention in San Antonio, Texas.

Each year TMEA holds a statewide contest to recognize the highest performing ensembles across Texas. To be considered, each group must submit a recording of their ensemble to a panel of judges for evaluation and provide a final state ranking.

“This year, Katy ISD had eight groups that advanced to finals, which was the most of any district in this state-level competition,” said Damon Archer, Executive Director of the Fine Arts Department in Katy ISD. “Students were anxiously awaiting these results during the summer. To receive this prestigious recognition just weeks from the first day of school will surely contribute to a motivating school year."

The final rankings for each Katy ISD group, by division, are:

Elementary Division

Alexander Elementary Choir – 1st Place

Junior High/Middle School String Orchestra Division

Beckendorff Junior High – 1st Place

Tays Junior High – 4th Place

Junior High/Middle School Full Orchestra

Cinco Ranch Junior High – 6th Place

High School Full Orchestra

Seven Lakes High School – 2nd Place

Tompkins High School – 4th Place

2C Junior High/Middle School Band

Memorial Parkway Junior High – 10th Place

6A High School Band

Tompkins High School – 9th Place