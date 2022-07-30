18-year-old woman is missing under suspicious circumstances

Peneda FBCSO

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy) – The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office hopes the public can help find 18-year-old Alexandra Pineda, who is missing.

Pineda is five feet one inch tall. She was last seen wearing two types of clothing, including blue pajama pants with polar bears and a black jacket. The second description of Pineda is that she was wearing a yellow shirt and gray sweat pants.

Gonzalez FBCSO

Pineda was reported missing Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 1 p.m. She was last seen in the 4700 block of Baker Rd. in Needville.

Pineda’s last known location was with her ex-boyfriend, Dylan Gonzalez, 19, at 2:45 p.m. at the 500 block of Tegner St. in El Campo, Texas. At the time, the El Campo Police Department was conducting a weapons investigation. Police say Pineda and Gonzalez both fled on foot. Gonzalez may be armed.

The Sheriff’s Office is seeking Pineda’s whereabouts to get her home safely. If you have any information, please call Sgt. A. Hickey with the Criminal Investigations Division at 281-341-4686.

The investigation is ongoing.

Eric Fagan was elected Sheriff of Fort Bend County on November 3, 2020. He was sworn in on January 1, 2021, and became the 45th Sheriff of Fort Bend County, Texas and the first African American to serve in this position since reconstruction 151 years ago.

Fort Bend County is home to over 800,000 people just outside of the Lone Star state’s most populous city of Houston, and one of the most diverse areas in the state.