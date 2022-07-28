Katy ISD Executive Director of Athletics recognized by national organization

Debbie Decker Katy ISD

KATY, TX (Covering Katy) –Katy ISD's Executive Director of Athletics, Debbie Decker, is the 2022 National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association State Award of Merit winner.

This honor is awarded to an athletic administrator from each state for outstanding leadership, meritorious dedication to high school and junior high athletics, and achievement in interscholastic administration.

"I am extremely honored to receive this award on behalf of the coaches, administrators, community members, and most importantly, the student-athletes with whom I have had the great fortune to work with and for throughout my career," Decker said. "The NIAAA is a tremendous organization, and I am grateful to represent Katy ISD through this prestigious award."

"Decker has been with Katy ISD since 2005. She's known among students and staff for demonstrating a passion and dedication toward student excellence, both athletically and academically," said Katy ISD. "She is also an advocate for community involvement and promotes service projects to her 750 coaches and 15,000 student-athletes," the school district statement said.

In 2021, Decker and the assistant athletic directors inaugurated a Student Athletic Leadership Team at Katy ISD composed of 20-30 student-athletes from each high school campus to provide leadership training. Additionally, she was instrumental in creating Katy ISD's Coaches Athletic Leadership Academy, which offers training for aspiring athletic administrators and head coaches.

Decker was the first female to serve as Katy ISD's Athletic director. Decker was a standout high school athlete at Allen High School in Allen, TX. She was voted the most athletic girl for the class of 1986 at Allen High School, where she earned three letters in volleyball and two in basketball.